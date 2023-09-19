Here’s How Entertainment and Communications Time Stacked Up Last Year

Americans spent more time watching connected TV than online video last year, and the two combined to exceed the amount of time spent watching linear TV, according to a presentation [download page] from Comscore. The figures also indicate that entertainment sites and apps remain popular, as Comscore has previously found entertainment to be the top category online.

All told, Americans spent 205 billion hours watching linear TV last year, making this the single most consumed platform for entertainment and communications. Linear TV was followed by connected TV (131 billion hours) and online video (125 billion hours), which combined exceeded traditional TV in time spent.

Close behind online video were entertainment sites and apps, which Americans spent 121 billion hours with last year in total.

Trailing further in time spent were email and online services (82 billion hours), social (62 billion hours), and gaming sites and apps (46 billion hours).

Interestingly, Americans spent as much time visiting retail sites and apps as they did news sites and apps (each at 19 billion hours).

Not covered in that data is audio streaming, though this is also on the rise, according to separate figures contained in the report. Americans spent 290 million minutes in May of this year streaming audio on mobiles, representing a 9% rise from the year-earlier period. Additionally, the number of homes streaming content on a Smart Speaker in the US grew by 3.1% to 41 million, while the average number of active Smart Speaker hours per household rose by 15%.

Finally, time spent gaming is likely to rise as connected gaming console penetration grows. In May of this year 43 million households used connected gaming consoles, up from 39 million last year and 20 million in May 2019.

