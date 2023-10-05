How Popular Are Music Festivals?

Music festivals are a preferred category for brand sponsorships, and research from SponsorUnited indicates that they’re particularly valuable to beverage brands, with Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Tito’s, Monster, and Pepsi the top 5 brands aligning with music festivals. Taking a bird’s eye view of consumer interest in these events, YouGov provides data indicating how many American adults have attended one.

Overall, roughly one-third (34%) of American adults surveyed report having been to more than one music festival, while an additional fifth (20%) say they’ve been once. As such, some 54% of US adults have been to at least one music festival.

When sorting by various demographic groups, some differences emerge. For example, respondents living in the West of the US are the most apt – on a regional basis – to have attended music festivals: 6 in 10 have been either multiple times (38%) or once (22%).

Men are also more likely than women to have been to music festivals (57% vs. 50%), with the difference fully attributable to the share who have been to more than one (37% and 30%, respectively). That’s interesting in light of past research that has found women more apt than men to say that sponsorships of music festivals are meaningful to them.

Finally, when looking at age groups, the 30-44 age bracket is the most enthusiastic about music festivals. Some 37% share have been more than once, and a further 22% once.

Notably, despite having had more opportunities in life to have attended festivals, adults ages 65 and older were the most likely to say they’ve never been to a music festival, with 53% claiming this to be the case.

For more, check out the survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a September survey of 10,876 US adults.