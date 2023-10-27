The US Neared 100 Million Paid Music Subscriptions in H1

Paid music subscriptions in the US continued their ascent during the first half of this year. The latest data [pdf] released by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) reveals that paid music streaming services added close to another 6 million subscriptions year-over-year to reach a new average high of 95.8 million during H1.

Paid music subscriptions in the US have more than doubled since the first half of 2018, when the number of subscriptions totaled 43.7 million. The ~6 million new subscriptions in the first half of this year represent a more than 6% year-over-year increase. It is true, though, that as the market matures, the growth rate in the number of accounts is receding, down from 9.75% in H1 2022 and 13% in H1 2021.

Streaming Drives US Recorded Music Revenues, Which Continue to Expand

In H1, streaming accounted for a full 84% of all US recorded music revenues, on par with its share of total revenues for each of the past two first halves of the year, as revenues from streaming grew by 10.3% to $7 billion. Physical (11%), digital downloads (3%) and synchronization royalties (3%) made up the remaining share of music industry revenues for the first half of 2023.

Of the $7 billion in revenue brought in by streaming music in H1, 78.6% came from paid subscriptions, with these revenues growing by 11% year-over-year (y-o-y) to $5.5 billion, outpacing the ~6% growth in the number of accounts.

Once again during the first half of this year, paid streaming subscriptions accounted for almost two-thirds (65%) of total recorded music revenues, which increased by 9.3% to $8.4 billion.

RIAA’s data also shows that ad-supported, on-demand music revenues saw a much smaller gain in H1 of this year (+1%) than of last year (+16%), reaching $870 million. Nonetheless, the forecast for ad-support streaming remains healthy: according to PwC, digital music streaming ad revenue is set to see solid growth in the coming years, increasing from a projected $2.27 billion this year to $2.68 billion in 2027 for a 2022-2027 CAGR of 5.91%.

Digital Download Revenues Continue to Decline

Accounting for a fractional 3% of total recorded music revenues in H1 2023, digital downloads in the US continued their fall. Revenues from digital downloads stood at $225 million, down 12% from $255 million in H1 2022 and also down from $325 million in H1 2021. This decrease is due to declines in the sale of both individual tracks (-14% y-o-y) and albums (-12% y-o-y).

Physical Music Formats Sustain Rebound

It was another strong period for physical music revenues, however, which grew by 5% to $882 million, their highest level in a decade (since H1 2013).

The growth rate for vinyl record revenues lagged H1 2022’s rate of 22% but still managed to be in positive territory, with revenues inching up by 1.3% to $632 million. Vinyl’s share of the physical market was 72% for the first half of the year, with more vinyl album sales than CD unit sales (23 million and 15 million, respectively) for the third consecutive year.

For more, check out the report here.