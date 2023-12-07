Slightly More Than Half of US Adults Have Watched a Movie at the Theater in the Past Year

US box office revenues have been on the rebound: data [download page] from Comscore indicates that domestic gross box office revenues grew by more than 60% year-over-year in 2022 to sit at around two-thirds of 2019’s pre-pandemic level. Meanwhile, survey research from YouGov indicates that 54% of US adults last saw a movie at the movie theater within the past year.

That includes more than one-quarter who report either having gone within the past week (10%) or within the last month (18%).

The results are somewhat on par with separate research [pdf] from Ipsos, in which 51% of US adults surveyed said they’d gone to a movie theater within the past 6 months. However, among those, almost half (48%) said that the prices they’re paying now to go to the movie theater are higher than they were at the same point last year.

Returning to YouGov’s study, the results indicate that frequent movie-going is more common with some demographic groups than others. For example, almost one-third (32%) of male respondents said they last went to the movies within the past week (12%) or month (20%), compared to about one-quarter of female respondents (8% and 16%, respectively).

Sorting by age group, younger respondents are far more likely to have recently visited the movie theater than their older counterparts. Among 18-29-year-olds, two-thirds (67%) have seen a movie at the theater within the past year, including 41% who have done so within the past month. By comparison, only about one-third (35%) of adults ages 65+ have been within the past year, including roughly 1 in 10 (11%) who have seen one within the past month.

Finally, movie-going seems to be popular with Hispanic adults: 62% report having seen a movie at the theater within the past year (versus 54% of adults overall), and 36% say they last saw one at the theater within the last month, compared to 28% of adults overall.

A forecast from PwC suggests that by 2026, US box office takings will surpass 2019’s levels.

About the Data: The YouGov results are based on a November survey of 7,242 US adults (18+), while the Ipsos results are based on an October survey of 1,119 US adults (18+).