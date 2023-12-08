More Than 10% of Americans’ Audio Time is Spent Listening to Podcasts

Spoken word audio continues to up its share of Americans’ audio listening time, according to the latest study [download page] from NPR and Edison Research. Among Americans ages 13 and older, spoken word audio (News, Sports, Talk/Personalities, and/or Audiobooks) accounts for 31% share of total audio listening time (which includes Music) this year, up from 20% in 2014.

What’s also changed since 2014 is the distribution of spoken word audio listening time. Whereas in 2014 podcasts accounted for just 13% share of that time, this year podcasts account for 36% share, narrowing the gap with AM/FM radio (44%).

Given that podcasts account for 36% share of spoken word audio time, which in turn accounts for 31% share of total audio listening time, this means that podcasts capture roughly 11% of total audio listening time among Americans ages 13 and older.

Podcasts have grown in popularity in recent years: 42% of Americans ages 12 and older report listening to them on at least a monthly basis. As the podcast audience grows, so does the advertising market: US podcast advertising revenues are expected to more than double between 2022 and 2025.

Returning to this latest study, some 48% of respondents (ages 13 and older) said they listen to spoken word audio every day, up from 46% last year and 39% in 2014. Daily spoken word audio listeners estimate spending slightly more of their audio time listening to spoken word (51% share) than music (49% share).

Among all respondents, 60% of spoken word audio listening takes place at home, while about one-quarter (24%) takes place in the car. While home spoken word audio is split quite evenly between AM/FM radio (41% share) and podcasts (40% share), in-car listening predominantly occurs on AM/FM radio (62% share). By contrast, podcasts account for a leading 45% share of spoken word audio listening at work.

In a new milestone this year, mobile devices have grown to become the primary device for listening to spoken word audio. Respondents estimate spending 39% share of their spoken audio time listening on a mobile device, up from 34% last year and overtaking the AM/FM radio receiver (35% share, down from 39% last year).

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on Edison Research’s Share of Ear® study, which was conducted from Q3 2022 – Q2 2023 among 4,193 respondents ages 13 and older.