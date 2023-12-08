Log In

More Than 10% of Americans’ Audio Time is Spent Listening to Podcasts

December 8, 2023

This article is included in these additional categories:

Cross-Media & Traditional | Digital | Industries | Media & Entertainment | Mobile Phone | Radio

Spoken word audio continues to up its share of Americans’ audio listening time, according to the latest study [download page] from NPR and Edison Research. Among Americans ages 13 and older, spoken word audio (News, Sports, Talk/Personalities, and/or Audiobooks) accounts for 31% share of total audio listening time (which includes Music) this year, up from 20% in 2014.

What’s also changed since 2014 is the distribution of spoken word audio listening time. Whereas in 2014 podcasts accounted for just 13% share of that time, this year podcasts account for 36% share, narrowing the gap with AM/FM radio (44%).

Given that podcasts account for 36% share of spoken word audio time, which in turn accounts for 31% share of total audio listening time, this means that podcasts capture roughly 11% of total audio listening time among Americans ages 13 and older.

Podcasts have grown in popularity in recent years: 42% of Americans ages 12 and older report listening to them on at least a monthly basis. As the podcast audience grows, so does the advertising market: US podcast advertising revenues are expected to more than double between 2022 and 2025.

Returning to this latest study, some 48% of respondents (ages 13 and older) said they listen to spoken word audio every day, up from 46% last year and 39% in 2014. Daily spoken word audio listeners estimate spending slightly more of their audio time listening to spoken word (51% share) than music (49% share).

Among all respondents, 60% of spoken word audio listening takes place at home, while about one-quarter (24%) takes place in the car. While home spoken word audio is split quite evenly between AM/FM radio (41% share) and podcasts (40% share), in-car listening predominantly occurs on AM/FM radio (62% share). By contrast, podcasts account for a leading 45% share of spoken word audio listening at work.

In a new milestone this year, mobile devices have grown to become the primary device for listening to spoken word audio. Respondents estimate spending 39% share of their spoken audio time listening on a mobile device, up from 34% last year and overtaking the AM/FM radio receiver (35% share, down from 39% last year).

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on Edison Research’s Share of Ear® study, which was conducted from Q3 2022 – Q2 2023 among 4,193 respondents ages 13 and older.

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This