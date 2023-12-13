[New Report] US Media Audience Demographics: 10th Annual Edition

We might be past the pandemic and to some extent, inflation, but the war in Ukraine rages on, geopolitical concerns are paramount with the situation in the Middle East, and political polarization continues amok. In other words, American consumers are still dealing with a range of socioeconomic and political concerns. Amid this environment, shifts in media consumption continue apace, including the transition of legacy to digital media, more prevalent in some media than others. The 10th annual US Media Audience Demographics report poses the question: who’s listening to, reading, or watching what?

Access to this knowledge is crucial as marketers navigate new environments and assess which pandemic-induced behavior changes are here to stay. Indeed, this year’s report finds that after big changes from 2020 to 2021, the past couple of years have seen a normalization of behaviors.

The study sizes up the media landscape, then delves into the age, income and racial/ethnic composition of several media types across both traditional and digital media.

Traditional Media

Offline radio has the broadest reach of any medium examined in the report and is the only legacy medium for which 45-54-year-olds are the highest-indexing age group.

Among the offline media examined, traditional TV has the largest share of higher-income ($75k+) adults in its audience.

Both print newspapers and print magazines have a strong skew towards an older readership, especially as youth have abandoned print newspapers.

Digital Media

More than one-third of the streaming video audience is ages 18-34, a share more than double that of the 65+ bracket.

Podcasts attract the youngest most affluent audience of the digital media types measured.

Hispanic adults consistently over-index in internet radio listening.

The 43-page study contains 36 charts and tables, including an array of cheat sheets comparing traditional and digital media across demographic groups.

