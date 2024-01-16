These Are Americans’ Most Common Entertainment Activities

Americans consume entertainment from a variety of sources, with younger adults in particular turning to a wide range. The most popular entertainment activity is to listen to music (whether via streaming, radio, records, etc.), with 88% of adults surveyed having done so in the past month, according to research [pdf] from Ipsos.

Not far behind, 8 in 10 respondents reported having watched streaming TV such as Netflix or Hulu in the previous month, and about three-quarters (76%) had watched short-form videos (e.g. TikTok, YouTube). Marketers see short-form video as a key consumer trend, and agencies foresaw it as the most important industry trend of 2023.

In fact, more adults watched streaming TV and short-form videos than live TV (65%), according to the Ipsos survey results, although research suggests that time spent watching linear TV is greater than connected TV or online video.

Next up, a slight majority (55%) of US adults surveyed said they had played a non-console-based video game (e.g. computer, tablet, smartphone) during the previous month, slightly more than twice the share (26%) who said they played a console video game (e.g. PlayStation, Xbox, Switch). A previous study indicated that almost two-thirds of Americans across age groups play video games of some form.

Meanwhile, close to half (47%) of the survey’s respondents said they listened to audio content such as podcasts, news radio, or ebooks during the previous month. A recent report from NPR found that spoken word accounted for almost one-third (31% share) of audio listening time last year, up from 20% a decade ago, in 2014.

Turning to activities taking place outside of the home, the survey finds that about 1 in 3 (34%) respondents saw a movie in the theater during the prior month, a figure that’s fairly close to the 28% of adults in a separate survey who reported having last gone to the movies within the previous month. About 1 in 5 (18%) saw a live concert or performance in person, and 16% attended a live sporting event or game.

Finally, 5% of respondents used a virtual reality (VR) device during the previous month.

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on an August 2023 survey of 1,026 US adults (18+).