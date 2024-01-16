Log In

These Are Americans’ Most Common Entertainment Activities

January 16, 2024

This article is included in these additional categories:

Cross-Media & Traditional | Digital | Industries | Media & Entertainment | Sports | Television | TV Audiences & Consumption | Video | Videogames

Americans consume entertainment from a variety of sources, with younger adults in particular turning to a wide range. The most popular entertainment activity is to listen to music (whether via streaming, radio, records, etc.), with 88% of adults surveyed having done so in the past month, according to research [pdf] from Ipsos.

Not far behind, 8 in 10 respondents reported having watched streaming TV such as Netflix or Hulu in the previous month, and about three-quarters (76%) had watched short-form videos (e.g. TikTok, YouTube). Marketers see short-form video as a key consumer trend, and agencies foresaw it as the most important industry trend of 2023.

In fact, more adults watched streaming TV and short-form videos than live TV (65%), according to the Ipsos survey results, although research suggests that time spent watching linear TV is greater than connected TV or online video.

Next up, a slight majority (55%) of US adults surveyed said they had played a non-console-based video game (e.g. computer, tablet, smartphone) during the previous month, slightly more than twice the share (26%) who said they played a console video game (e.g. PlayStation, Xbox, Switch). A previous study indicated that almost two-thirds of Americans across age groups play video games of some form.

Meanwhile, close to half (47%) of the survey’s respondents said they listened to audio content such as podcasts, news radio, or ebooks during the previous month. A recent report from NPR found that spoken word accounted for almost one-third (31% share) of audio listening time last year, up from 20% a decade ago, in 2014.

Turning to activities taking place outside of the home, the survey finds that about 1 in 3 (34%) respondents saw a movie in the theater during the prior month, a figure that’s fairly close to the 28% of adults in a separate survey who reported having last gone to the movies within the previous month. About 1 in 5 (18%) saw a live concert or performance in person, and 16% attended a live sporting event or game.

Finally, 5% of respondents used a virtual reality (VR) device during the previous month.

For more, check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on an August 2023 survey of 1,026 US adults (18+).

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This