US Music Streaming Consumption Sustains Strong Growth

Listening to music is Americans’ most popular entertainment activity. Their voracious appetite for music streaming isn’t slowing down, according to Luminate’s Year-End Music Report covering activity in 2023.

US on-demand streaming consumption reached 1.454 trillion audio and video streams in 2023, up 14.6% from 2022’s 1.3 trillion, and exceeding 2022’s growth rate of 12.2%. (That total was the highest of any country, with India the only other to surpass 1 trillion streams.)

Audio streaming accounted for the bulk of this total, with the 1.2 trillion on-demand streams representing a 12.7% uptick over 2022.

The report highlights the World (+26.2%), Latin (+24.1%) and Country (+23.7%) genres as the fastest-growing by US on-demand audio streams, with Country (20.4 billion) just topping Latin (19.4 billion) in additional audio streams for the year.

Within the Latin genre, the Regional Mexican sub-genre was the “breakout” performer, with 60% year-over-year growth in streams, to 21.9 billion in total.

Total Music Consumption Kept Growing

Total album consumption grew once again this past year, up 12.6% year-over-year, besting the 2022 growth rate, while total digital music consumption was up by 12.9%, also surpassing 2022’s growth.

However, digital album sales fell again, though not as precipitously as in the past, dropping by 9.3% to 18.3 million. Unlike in 2022, physical album sales grew, increasing by 8.9% to 87 million, with vinyl D2C sales continuing their upward trajectory.

That was more than enough to offset digital’s drop, such that total album sales (physical + digital) finished with a 5.2% increase, from 100.1 million to 105.3 million.

Rock Leads in Album Sales; R&B/Hip-Hop Tops in Streaming

In its analysis of leading genres, Luminate reveals that:

Rock accounted for a leading 41.5% of total album sales and 43.4% of physical album sales; while

R&B/Hip-Hop represented a leading 26.6% share of on-demand streams, topping all genres for both audio (27% share) and video (24.4%) streams.

2023’s Top Artists & Songs

Here are 2023’s tops of the charts in the US:

Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” was the top album by total consumption, with 5.362 billion total album-equivalent consumption.

Taylor Swift’s 1989 led the way in total (physical+digital) album sales, with 1.975 million. The artist also had the next two best-selling albums, “Midnights” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” as well as the 6th-best selling (“folklore“).

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” emerged as the leading song as measured by song sales, on-demand audio streams, and on-demand video streams.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” also topped the charts for audio streams, the only to surpass 1 billion (1.015 billion).

Hans Zimmer’s “First Step” led the way in on-demand video streams, and was the only to exceed 1 billion (1.149 billion)

Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” led the way in vinyl album sales, the only to surpass 1 million (1.014 million). Taylor Swift had 4 of the 5 top-selling vinyl albums for the year.

For more, check out the report here.