US Music Streaming Consumption Sustains Strong Growth

January 30, 2024

Listening to music is Americans’ most popular entertainment activity. Their voracious appetite for music streaming isn’t slowing down, according to Luminate’s Year-End Music Report covering activity in 2023.

US on-demand streaming consumption reached 1.454 trillion audio and video streams in 2023, up 14.6% from 2022’s 1.3 trillion, and exceeding 2022’s growth rate of 12.2%. (That total was the highest of any country, with India the only other to surpass 1 trillion streams.)

Audio streaming accounted for the bulk of this total, with the 1.2 trillion on-demand streams representing a 12.7% uptick over 2022.

The report highlights the World (+26.2%), Latin (+24.1%) and Country (+23.7%) genres as the fastest-growing by US on-demand audio streams, with Country (20.4 billion) just topping Latin (19.4 billion) in additional audio streams for the year.

Within the Latin genre, the Regional Mexican sub-genre was the “breakout” performer, with 60% year-over-year growth in streams, to 21.9 billion in total.

Total Music Consumption Kept Growing

Total album consumption grew once again this past year, up 12.6% year-over-year, besting the 2022 growth rate, while total digital music consumption was up by 12.9%, also surpassing 2022’s growth.

However, digital album sales fell again, though not as precipitously as in the past, dropping by 9.3% to 18.3 million. Unlike in 2022, physical album sales grew, increasing by 8.9% to 87 million, with vinyl D2C sales continuing their upward trajectory.

That was more than enough to offset digital’s drop, such that total album sales (physical + digital) finished with a 5.2% increase, from 100.1 million to 105.3 million.

Rock Leads in Album Sales; R&B/Hip-Hop Tops in Streaming

In its analysis of leading genres, Luminate reveals that:

  • Rock accounted for a leading 41.5% of total album sales and 43.4% of physical album sales; while
  • R&B/Hip-Hop represented a leading 26.6% share of on-demand streams, topping all genres for both audio (27% share) and video (24.4%) streams.

2023’s Top Artists & Songs

Here are 2023’s tops of the charts in the US:

  • Morgan Wallen’s “One Thing at a Time” was the top album by total consumption, with 5.362 billion total album-equivalent consumption.
  • Taylor Swift’s 1989 led the way in total (physical+digital) album sales, with 1.975 million. The artist also had the next two best-selling albums, “Midnights” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” as well as the 6th-best selling (“folklore“).
  • Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” emerged as the leading song as measured by song sales, on-demand audio streams, and on-demand video streams.
  • Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” also topped the charts for audio streams, the only to surpass 1 billion (1.015 billion).
  • Hans Zimmer’s “First Step” led the way in on-demand video streams, and was the only to exceed 1 billion (1.149 billion)
  • Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” led the way in vinyl album sales, the only to surpass 1 million (1.014 million). Taylor Swift had 4 of the 5 top-selling vinyl albums for the year.

For more, check out the report here.

