How Many Adults Donate to Charity?

Almost 7 in 10 (69% of) US adults have ever donated money to charitable causes or organizations, with this figure higher among women (73%) than men (64%), according to a survey [pdf] from YouGov.

The study reveals that a slight majority (54%) of adults donated money to a charitable cause or organization within the preceding 12 months, with this again higher among female (57%) than male (51%) respondents. There was also a significant disparity in charitable giving by age: 77% of adults ages 65 and older reported a charitable donation in the previous year, compared to 57% of those ages 45-64, 45% of those ages 30-44, and just 35% of those ages 18-29.

Sorting by other demographic variables, the results show that White respondents (58%) are more likely than Black (45%) and Hispanic (46%) respondents to report a charitable donation in the past year. There’s also a clear correlation between income and charitable giving: 70% of those with household income of at least $100K say they made a donation, compared with 64% of respondents with family income of $50-100K and 41% of those with family income of less than $50K.

Here are some other highlights from the survey:

The most common amount donated in the previous year is less than $99, as noted by 23% share of respondents. Still, 13% reported donating $1,000 or more, with men (17%) more likely than women (10%) and older adults more apt than younger adults to have donated this amount.

Asked which of various categories of charities they had donated to within the past 12 months, respondents pointed most to Human Services (33%), followed by Religions organization (27%), Animals (21%) and Health and disease (21%). Previous research has found Animal Welfare and Health/Medical Research to be the most important causes for those considering supporting a charity.

The most frequently-cited reason for donating to a charity is because the respondent believes in the cause (48%), though a substantial proportion (31%) also donate because they believe one should give to charity.

Among those who report donating to charities, 80% consider it very important that they know their funds will be used in the way that will do the most good possible, 77% consider it very important that they know their funds will be used in the most effective way, and 62% consider it very important that they know exactly what their donation is funding. The former is perceived to be the most important when choosing a charity.

About the Data: The results are based on a July survey of 1,000 US adults (18+).