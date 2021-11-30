Which Health and Wellness Activities Are Gaining – and Losing – Steam?

During the pandemic, there has been an uptake in health and wellness technologies and services. And, while there has been an increase in some health and wellness activities in recent years, there are some that seem to be falling by the wayside, per a report [download page] from The Integer Group.



First off, the activities seeing growth. There has been an increase in recent years in the percentage of adults who say they are using stress reduction techniques (editor’s note: wonder why!), sleeping for at least 8 hours, eating organic/locally grown food, taking vitamins or other dietary supplements and taking probiotics. However, compared to a similar survey fielded in 2017, fewer adults say they are cooking at home, thinking about their eating habits, reading nutrition labels or getting 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity.



Per the report, the proportion of adults who go online to learn about a product’s or ingredient’s health benefits has gradually increased in the surveys conducted since 2013. Indeed, online is one of the most cited information sources for managing health and wellness among those surveyed, topped only by brands they trust. Perhaps the result of convenience, people are more likely to turn to online sources (Dr. Google!) for information regarding managing health and wellness than they are to ask their family doctor or general practitioner.



Although 7 in 10 respondents say they are getting 8 hours of sleep, sleep is considered the least impactful on mental health and well-being across all age groups. Instead, the most impactful behaviors for those ages 18-44 include time away from work and quality time with friends and family. Older adults (ages 45+) find meditation, limited screen time and time away from work to be the most impactful on their mental health and well-being.



One area the majority of respondents tend to agree on is that they eat the foods they like, regardless of the calories. However, respondents ages 65+ are less likely than the younger respondents to do so. These older adults are also the least likely to say they feel guilty when they eat sweets, while those ages 25-34 and 35-44 are more likely to feel guilty for eating sugary treats.



The full report can be found here.



About the Data: Findings are based on surveys in 2021, 2017 and 2013 of 1,200, 1,275 and 1,325 adults, respectively.