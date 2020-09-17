Select Page

Media Ads Influence Home Improvement Behavior As Consumers Respond to Pandemic

TVB Media Influence Home Improvement Purchases Sept2020Eight in 10 adult consumers who have made a home improvement purchase or are planning to do so say that it was COVID-19 that got them thinking more about home improvement projects. And, from awareness to purchase, media plays a part in influencing consumers’ home improvement purchasing decisions, per data from the TVB.

Media ads as a whole tend to have the most influence over consumers in the awareness stage of their purchase journey for home improvement products. Of the more than 1,500 adults who said they either had made a home improvement purchase or planned to, and who had seen or heard an advertisement for the category, some 86% reported being influenced by media ads in the awareness stage.

That said, advertising across all of the media channels analyzed has a strong influence throughout all stages — interest (83%), connecting with or visiting home improvement service in-person/online (77%), consideration (77%) and purchase (71%).

TV ads are the most influential by far in this study, with 93% of respondents saying that TV ads have influenced their home improvement search selections. This influence is consistent throughout the purchase funnel. About two-fifths report that TV ads were their top influencer at each stage.

By comparison, social media, which more marketers are investing in since the start of the pandemic – and which appeared as the second-most influential form of advertising for home improvement shoppers – was the top media factor for between only 6% and 7% share of respondents. Likewise, few said that radio, magazine, or newspaper ads were their most influential media type on the path to purchase.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of more than 1,500 adults (18+) who have made a home improvement purchase or planned to make a purchase and saw or heard advertisements for home improvements on any of the 20+ platforms. The study was fielded between June 16 and July 2, 2020.

