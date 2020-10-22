Select Page

Consumer Spending on Halloween Expected to Dip This Year Due to COVID-19

October 22, 2020 Consumer Spending on Halloween Expected to Dip This Year Due to COVID-19

NRF Halloween Spending Forecasts 2005 2020 Oct2020Even though the country is still struggling with the COVID-19 virus, Americans expect to participate in Halloween activities this year. However, they will be spending less this year than they spent in 2019, according to the latest survey from the NRF.

This year’s survey estimates that 148 million US adults will celebrate Halloween this year. This is down considerably from last year’s estimated 172 million. Total Halloween-related spending is expected to reach close to $8.1 billion, falling short of last year’s $8.8 billion. This is the lowest total spending since 2015’s $6.9 billion.

That said, celebrants plan to spend more on average ($92.12) per person than last year ($86.27).

A little less than two-thirds of the total spending forecast is expected to be spent on costumes (totaling $2.6 billion – purchased by 65% of Halloween shoppers) and decorations ($2.6 billion; 75%), with another $2.4 billion being spent on candy, the most popular purchase (planned by 95% of Halloween shoppers).

The pandemic hasn’t dampened celebrants’ plans to dress up their pets for the holiday, with 18% saying they will do so this year. This is in line with last year’s 17% who expected to do so.

And, while the top costume for pet lovers is expected to be pumpkin costumes, the most popular costumes for children are Princess and Spiderman costumes. Some 46% of adults say they plan to dress up this year, with 4.6 million expecting to dress like witches.

Celebrants plan to shop for their Halloween merchandise at discount stores (38%), specialty Halloween or costume stores (32%), online (29%), grocery stores/supermarkets (26%) and department stores (22%).

For more data on Halloween spending and planned purchases, see the NRF survey results here.

About the Data: NRF results are based on a survey of 7,644 consumers conducted September 1-9 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.

Related

US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 COVID-19 Uncertainty Impacts Back-to-School Shopping Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Here’s How COVID-19 Is Expected to Impact Global Ad Spending This Year Father’s Day Spending Expected to Rise This Year Mother’s Day Spending to Near $27 Billion This Year, Reach New Peak Valentine’s Day Consumer Spending Expected to Jump US Online Media Spend in 2019 and the Outlook for 2020 US Offline Media Spend in 2019 and the Outlook for 2020 Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This