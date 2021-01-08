Select Page

Here’s How Marketers and Agencies Are Handling the Shift to E-Commerce

January 8, 2021 Here’s How Marketers and Agencies Are Handling the Shift to E-Commerce

WARC How Marketers Address Shift to E Commerce Jan2021While COVID-19 negatively impacted many industries in 2020, e-commerce thrived, with a global study [download page] by WARC reporting that in the US alone, e-commerce experienced a “10-year growth spurt” in a matter of eight weeks.

On the whole, there is an expectation that the shift towards shopping online is here to stay. Two-thirds (67%) of client-side marketers and agencies who were surveyed for the report believe that this shopping behavior is permanent.

This sentiment is more prevalent among some e-commerce categories than others. Some 84% of Retail marketers agree that the shift is permanent for their category. Those in the FMCG (82%) and Food & Drink (80%) category also largely agree that the shift is permanent.

While client-side marketers in other categories such as Financial Services (68%) and Telecoms & Utilities (66%) are leaning towards the idea that these e-commerce behaviors will stick in their field, far fewer in the Business & Industrial (28%) category agree that the shift will continue into the future.

Presented with this rapid change, virtually all (95%) of marketers surveyed are taking action. The primary activity taken to address this shift towards e-commerce, cited by two-thirds (64%) of respondents, is an effort to improve the customer experience online, although other research shows that marketers have experienced some struggles when it comes to customer experience.

Marketers are also concentrating on increasing the number of channels through which they sell online (47%) and investing in e-commerce technology (40%). About one-third say they are developing their direct-to-customer offerings (33%), partnering with providers (32%) and upgrading their supply chain, logistics and product availability (31%).

To a lesser extent, others are focusing on live streaming commerce (22%), developing a subscription or report purchase offering (22%) and developing a click and collect strategy (18%).

Additionally, roughly two-thirds (68%) of respondents believe that the economic recession will have a significant impact on their 2021 marketing strategy. Client-side marketers are taking the recession to heart, with a mere 4% saying they aren’t adapting their brand or seeing a change in demand.

Instead, the recession has forced the majority of marketers to adapt. About 6 in 10 (57%) client-side marketers say they are focusing on quality customer experiences, while 4 in 10 have developed a new product offering.

In-house marketers are also adapting to the recession by shifting advertising budget to a specific set of products (33%), focusing on customer retention over acquisition (30%) and running price promotions or sales (30%).

The full report can be downloaded here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a global survey of more than 1,000 marketing executives.

Related

Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Cyber Week Recap Mobile Hovers At Around One-Third of US Retail Digital Commerce Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Marketers at B2B Firms Tout the Value of Social Media Most E-Commerce Marketers Are Likely Missing Out on Personalization ROI How Are Retail Marketers Tracking Shifting Customer Behavior? Marketers Are Looking for Innovative Ideas and Strategic Direction from Agencies Marketers Are Improving in Their Use of Omni-Channel Data: 4 Points US CMOs Are Getting Bullish About Customer Retention Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This