E-Commerce Forecast to Account for 1 in 6 Retail Dollars This Year in the US

January 19, 2021 E-Commerce Forecast to Account for 1 in 6 Retail Dollars This Year in the US

GroupM E Commerce Share Retail Sales in 2021 Forecast Jan2021The global retail e-commerce market is estimated to reach close to $4 trillion for 2020, according to a forecast [download page] from GroupM. The predictions also envision retail e-commerce sales across the globe nearing the $7 trillion mark by 2024.

Per the report, e-commerce sales in 2020 grew by about 24% year-over-year to reach $3.9 trillion. This growth, which was, at least in part, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, means that e-commerce accounted for 17% of total global retail sales for the year.

And, while growth rates are expected to slow in the coming years, GroupM predicts that global retail e-commerce sales will reach $4.6 trillion in 2021 and $6.1 trillion by 2024. Looking further into the future, the report suggests that if the growth of e-commerce was to continue at its forecasted pace, sales could reach $10 trillion by 2027.

As for the outlook this year, GroupM projects that e-commerce’s share of retail sales will be highest in China (of the markets analyzed), rising to 27.3% share from last year’s 25%. Among the 7 countries analyzed, the UK is next, with e-commerce constituting a predicted fifth (19.9%) of retail sales, followed by the US (16.2%) and Germany (14%). In the other countries analyzed – Canada (8.3%), Japan (8.2%) and Australia (6.6%) – e-commerce is not predicted to account for a double-digit share of retail sales.

The full report can be downloaded here.

Related

Here Are Forecasts for the Global Ad Market This Year Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Cyber Week Recap Mobile Hovers At Around One-Third of US Retail Digital Commerce Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] E-Commerce Share of CPG Category Sales Grows During COVID-19 The 10 Most Valuable Global Retail Brands in 2020 These Are the 10 Largest E-Commerce Retailers in the US This Year US Retail Sales Forecast to Grow by 3.5-4.1% This Year Holiday 2019 Data Hub (Updated): Results Recap How High-Growth B2B Companies Get the Most Out of Sales Coaching

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This