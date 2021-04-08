What Should You Put on Your Product Page?

With more people heading online to do their shopping, there are some elements e-commerce businesses can add to their product pages that make it easier for shoppers to make a buying decision. Here is what a survey [download page] of more than 1,800 shoppers from Salsify revealed.

For close to two-thirds (62%) of the shoppers surveyed, one of the elements that helps them decide whether to buy is customer reviews. Other research has shown the importance of customer reviews when it comes to making a purchase decision. Ipsos found about half of consumers trust user or customer reviews on sites such as Yelp or Amazon, while Bazaarvoice found that shoppers trust customer reviews the most, although they also put a lot of value in subject matter expert reviews. That said, brands should be aware that consumers can also be put off from buying a product if they think the review is fake.

Consumers also say that product images (40%), product ratings (38%), product size and material information (36%) and 360-degree or rollover images (25%) are helpful in deciding what to buy online. Some 22% say that user-generated photos and real-life examples are helpful as well, a lower figure than found in a Bazaarvoice survey in which a majority of respondents said they were more likely to buy a product if they could see customer photos or videos.

It’s also worth considering that the top reason for not buying a product online was that not enough information or details about the product were provided (31%).

About half (48%) of consumers also say they compare prices across retailers before purchasing. However, not only did 86% say they would be willing to pay more for a brand they trust, but 3 in 10 report that they have actually done so. And, the top factors that make consumers trust a brand include high-quality ingredients, materials and craftsmanship (40%), corporate social responsibility (27%) and good customer service (16%).

The full report can be found here.

About the Data: Findings are based on a December 2020 survey of 1,802 US consumers who shopped online between June and December 2020.