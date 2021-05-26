These Are the 10 Largest E-Commerce Retailers in the US in 2021

With the estimated double-digit growth in online retail sales in the US this year, it looks to be a promising year for e-commerce retailers. Yet, while data from eMarketer shows that this growth is expected to be felt, at least to some extent, by all the top e-commerce retailers, it will do little in pushing Amazon out of the top spot anytime soon.

Amazon’s US e-commerce sales are expected to increase by 15.3% year-over-year (y-o-y) in 2021 to reach $367.19 billion, helping the company cement its position as the top retail e-commerce company in the US. Per eMarketer’s projections, Amazon’s share of total US e-commerce sales will increase to 40.4%, up from the 37.7% estimated last year.

Walmart is expected to have the second-highest estimated share of e-commerce sales again this year at 7.1%, up from 5.3% last year. The data shows that Walmart is predicted to see e-commerce sales grow by 21.2% y-o-y.

The discount retailer, which also ranks third on the list of top retail subscription services in the US, is followed by eBay (4.3% share) and Apple (3.7% share).

In the meantime, Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot are expected to account for 2.2% share each of total e-commerce sales, with estimated total e-commerce sales reaching $20.34 billion, $20.23 billion and $20.02 billion, respectively.

Long-time grocery giant, Kroger, climbed onto the top-10 list this year, ranking 8th with an estimated 1.7% share of e-commerce dollars, reflecting the growth of online grocery shopping spurred on by the pandemic.

Rounding out the top-10 list are Costco (1.6%) and Wayfair (1.5%), which fell to the #10 spot from #6 last year.

Without a doubt, Amazon’s share of e-commerce sales was only strengthened by last year’s events. eMarketer points out that, pre-pandemic, they had estimated Amazon’s sales to grow by 17.2% in 2020; however, sales grew by 44.1% to reach $318.4 billion last year.

About the Data: Results are based on the gross value of products or services sold online (browser or app) regardless of method of payment or fulfilment, excluding travel and event tickets.