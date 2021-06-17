Select Page

Father’s Day Retail Spending Expected to Reach A New High

NRF Estimated Fathers Day Retail Spending 2007 2021 June2021Father’s Day spending is expected to total $20.1 billion this year, per a new forecast from the NRF, exceeding last year’s $17 billion and setting a new high. Some 75% of American adults plan to celebrate Father’s Day this year, with these celebrants estimating they’ll spend an average of $174 each — up from $149 last year.

This forecast increase in spending was also predicted with Mother’s Day this year, however, Mother’s Day remains a bigger retail event than Father’s Day. For comparison’s sake:

  • Total Mother’s Day spending this year was forecast to be about $8 billion higher than this new prediction surrounding Father’s Day;
  • More adults planned to celebrate Mother’s Day (86%) than expect to celebrate Father’s Day (75% ); and
  • Celebrants planned to spend about $46 more per person for Mother’s Day ($220) than they plan to spend on Father’s Day ($174).

Much like last year, the age group that is set to spend the most on Father’s Day this year are 35-44-olds. This group expects to spend an average of $259 per person. However, they are not the age group with the largest percentage celebrating. That distinction goes to 18-24-year-olds, with a full 90% expecting to celebrate.

Greeting cards remain the most popular Father’s Day purchase, planned by 59% of shoppers. Next up is clothing (49%), followed by special outings such as dinner, brunch or another fun activity (46%) and gift cards (45%).

While being considerably less popular, other categories planned for purchase include personal care (28%), books/CDs (26%), electronics (25%) and home improvement or gardening tools (24%).

Beyond these gift categories, about one-quarter (24%) of celebrants say they are planning to give the “gift of experience” for Father’s Day, while close to 4 in 10 (38%) expressed an interest in giving a gift of a subscription box for Father’s Day.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 7,971 US adults (18+) conducted from May 3-11, 2021. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1% points.

