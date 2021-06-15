Select Page

Update: US Retail Sales Now Forecast to Grow by 10.5-13.5% This Year

June 15, 2021 Update: US Retail Sales Now Forecast to Grow by 10.5-13.5% This Year

NRF US Retail Sales Growth Revised Forecast 2008 2021 June2021There may be good news on the horizon for brick-and-mortar American retailers. Citing greater than expected resilience in the economy and consumer spending, revised figures from the National Retail Federation (NRF) project US retail sales will see more growth than originally anticipated this year.

In its revision, NRF forecasts retail sales to grow between 10.5% and 13.5% this year, with total sales (excluding those from automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants) at somewhere between $4.44 trillion and $4.56 trillion. This is up from NFR’s original forecast in February, which estimated retail sales would reach between $4.3 trillion and $4.4 trillion, representing growth of 6.5-8.2%.

Of note, this new set of figures only applies to bricks and mortar stores. NRF’s original forecast that non-store and online sales would grow between 18% and 23%, totaling around $1.1 trillion, remains unchanged.

Additionally, non-retail businesses may have reason to celebrate, given that the NRF is even more optimistic about the growth in the US economy. Original predictions showed GDP growth of 4.5-5%. It has now been projected to be closer to 7%, stating that “pre-pandemic levels of output are expected to return this quarter.”

About the Data: All NRF figures are based on the US Census Bureau’s revisions and adjustments released on April 26, 2021.

Related

Consumers’ Easter-Related Retail Spending Expected to Reach a Record High E-Commerce Projected to Account for the Majority of Retail Sales in China This Year US Retail Sales Forecast to Grow by 6.5-8.2% This Year Global IT Spending Forecast for 2021: Enterprise Software’s A Strong Category Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Results Recap E-Commerce Forecast to Account for 1 in 6 Retail Dollars This Year in the US US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2020-2024 COVID-19 Uncertainty Impacts Back-to-School Shopping Data Hub: Coronavirus and Marketing [Updated] Father’s Day Spending Expected to Rise This Year

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This