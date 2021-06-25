Convenience Isn’t the Only Reason People Buy Online

The pandemic drove people to do more things online, including shopping. And, while consumers say they are motivated to purchase products online by convenience factors such as home delivery and ease of purchasing, a report [download page] from YouGov shows that there are other reasons consumers shop online.

Close to three-fifths (57%) of the more than 19,000 international consumers surveyed say one key motivation to buying online is that products are delivered to their home. Although various aspects about delivery were a motivation to shop online even before the pandemic, with lock-down measures and more people working from home because of the pandemic, home delivery took on a whole new importance.

Also related to the pandemic, but less of a motivating factor, adhering to social distancing guidance and/or avoiding public interaction act as motivation for 29% of respondents to shop through online channels.

About half (47%) of respondents are motivated to purchase online because it’s easier to do so, while 42% enjoy the variety of products available. Others are prompted to buy online due to promotional offers (40%), the ease in comparing products (37%) and product details and descriptions (28%).

On the other end of the spectrum, consumers are deterred from buying things online by factors such as delivery charges (46%), not being able to physically experience a product (45%), return policies (39%) and the inability to try things (38%). Additionally, with many consumers taking actions to protect their privacy online, one-third (32%) of respondents say they are dissuaded from buying online due to worries about personal information and data security.

Unsurprisingly, some factors that prevent shoppers from buying online are the same ones that drive them to shop at brick-and-mortar stores. The biggest motivator is being able to physically experience a product — cited by 62% of respondents — followed by being able to try things in stores (53%), speed of purchase (45%) and that it’s easier to purchase things in person (37%). Others say they trust physical stores more than online stores (26%).

Setting aside the issue with adhering with social distancing guidance or avoiding public interaction, which was a key barrier for 35% of consumers to shopping brick-and-mortar, 31% report being deterred from shopping in physical stores because of a lack of offers or discounts. Some 3 in 10 also say it’s inconvenient to visit physical stores, while others cite product selection or variety (27%) and lack of physical stores in their area (26%) as deterrents to shopping brick-and-mortar.

About the Data: Findings are based on a Q1 2021 survey of 19,188 consumers across 17 markets.