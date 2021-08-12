Select Page

The US Is At Roughly 1/5 of Global E-Commerce Sales. Which Companies Are Growing Fastest?

August 12, 2021 The US Is At Roughly 1/5 of Global E-Commerce Sales. Which Companies Are Growing Fastest?

eMarketer Top 10 US Companies E Commerce Sales Growth Aug2021E-commerce experienced significant growth during the pandemic as people turned to online shopping to get what they needed from the safety of their homes. In fact, e-commerce experienced a “10-year growth spurt” in a matter of weeks. Even as the world re-opens, e-commerce is expected to see continued expansion this year, per data from eMarketer.
The Asia-Pacific market will be the largest e-commerce market in the world this year, reaching $3 trillion in sales. China, alone, is forecast to account for more than half (52.1%) of global online retail sales.

The Asia-Pacific market is reportedly three times larger than that of North America, which will approach $1 trillion in online retail sales in 2021. Accounting for one-fifth (19%) of global e-commerce sales, the US is the second-largest single e-commerce market this year.

eMarketer estimates that US retail e-commerce sales will see 17.9% year-over-year growth in 2021, with 15 companies accounting for 72.3% of total e-commerce sales. Eight of these companies, having benefited from pandemic spending on home improvement, online grocery sales and pet care, are expected to exceed the US retail e-commerce sales growth rate.

The largest e-commerce retailer in the US, Amazon, will enjoy the fourth largest growth rate this year (+24.9%), behind Etsy (26.9%), Walmart (26.4%) and Chewy (25.0%). Costco will see 21.7% growth over 2020, likely thanks to the rapid growth of FMCG e-commerce. Apple (19.7%), Wayfair (19.4%) and The Home Depot (18.0%) round out the top 8 companies, in terms of year-over-year e-commerce growth.

After two years of growth, fueled partially by pandemic-induced spending on consumer technology, Best Buy will be the only company to see its e-commerce sales drop this year. The company is expected to see a 3.1% year-over-year decrease in e-commerce sales.

Related

US Online and Traditional Media Advertising Outlook, 2021-2025 These Are the 10 Largest E-Commerce Retailers in the US in 2021 FMCG E-Commerce Spend Up by Almost Half Across the Globe in 2020 E-Commerce Projected to Account for the Majority of Retail Sales in China This Year US Retail Sales Forecast to Grow by 6.5-8.2% This Year Holiday 2020 Data Hub [Updated]: Results Recap E-Commerce Forecast to Account for 1 in 6 Retail Dollars This Year in the US These Brands Had the Fastest Growth in Consumer Buying Intent in 2020 Here Are Forecasts for the Global Ad Market This Year Mobile Hovers At Around One-Third of US Retail Digital Commerce

Feel Like You're Always Playing Catchup?

Stay ahead of the curve with our free newsletter. It’s fast. It’s factual. And it’s clear

marketing charts logo

Error: Please enter a valid email address

Error: Invalid email

Error: Please enter your first name

Error: Please enter your last name

Error: Please enter a username

Error: Please enter a password

Error: Please confirm your password

Error: Password and password confirmation do not match

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This