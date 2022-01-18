What New Retail Technologies Are Shoppers Excited About?

In the past, shoppers have expressed quite a bit of interest in technologies that will help make their shopping experience more fun or meaningful. That sentiment has not changed, with a survey from Bazaarvoice revealing that about half (47%) of global shoppers are excited about the potential technology has to enhance their shopping experience.

Although previous data shows that the use of QR codes by US adults has noticeably declined over the past couple of years, more recent research also indicates there has been an uptick in consumers who want to see companies use QR codes. Bazaarvoice’s survey backs this up, with many shoppers saying they are excited to see retailers implement QR codes that can be scanned for contactless checkout (38%) and QR codes that can be scanned to read reviews (34%).

Some shoppers are also excited to see technologies like virtual displays showcasing other customer reviews, photos and videos (32%), availability of live and up-to-date star ratings in-store based on customer feedback (31%) and interactive digital screens (29%) implemented. Fewer are enthusiastic about AR technology for virtual try-on (24%) and no-checkout technology powered by cameras and sensors (24%).

It appears that shoppers may see their hopes for these technologies come to fruition. Some retailers plan to implement QR codes that can be scanned for contactless checkout (39%) and to read reviews (34%), while about one-third also plan to implement interactive digital screens (33%) and virtual customer service interactions while in-store (34%).

Shoppers and retailers not only see eye-to-eye on the technologies that could improve customer experience, but also agree on what factors would stop shoppers from using a retailer. These include prices being increased too much, dissatisfaction with the customer service experience, a poor previous experience and dissatisfaction with a product.

About the Data: Findings are based on a survey of 8,000 shoppers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, the UK and the US, as well as more than 500 decision-makers who work in retail in the same countries.