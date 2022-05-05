Mother’s Day Retail Spending Expected to Reach New High

Consumer spending on Mother’s Day keeps rising, according to the latest figures from the NRF. Total consumer spend surrounding the event is expected to reach $31.7 billion, the first time breaching the $30 billion mark and well ahead of last year’s then-record $28.09 billion.

Some 84% of US adults plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, which is up slightly from the 83% who expected to celebrate last year, though down from a high of 86% registered in 2020 and some other years prior. This year’s celebrants estimate that they will spend an average of almost $246 each, marking a substantial hike of roughly $25 from last year’s estimated spending of $220 per celebrant. In fact, estimated per-celebrant spending has grown by $50 since 2019.

Respondents ages 25-34 are likely to be the biggest spenders again this year, with an expected spending of $347 per celebrant on Mother’s Day gifts. Close behind will be those ages 35-44. Like their younger counterparts, 93% of these adults will be celebrating Mother’s Day, and they expect to spend an average of $341 on gifts.

According to the survey’s results, the largest amount of total spending will go to the following categories:

Jewelry — $6.98 billion total (up from $6.08 billion last year), with 41% of celebrants buying;

Special outings such as dinner or brunch — $5.28 billion (up from $4.14 billion last year), with 57% planning an outing;

Electronics — $3.41 billion (up from $3.32 billion), with 22% planning to buy; and

Gift cards — $3.14 billion (up from $2.79 billion), with 52% planning a purchase.

Almost half (46%) of respondents say that finding a gift that is unique or different is important when picking out a Mother’s Day gift, while 4 in 10 (41%) think it’s important to find a gift that creates a special memory.

The survey also found that more than one-quarter (27%, up from 23% last year) of celebrants plan to give a gift of an experience for Mother’s Day this year, with this type of gift being more popular among men (34%) than women (21%). Additionally, almost 4 in 10 (39% of) respondents say they are interested in gifting a subscription box for Mother’s Day this year, with interest in this also up from last year.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 8,574 adult consumers fielded April 1-11, 2022.