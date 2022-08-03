Back to Class Spending Expected to Reach Record High This Year

Over the past couple of years, the pandemic has led to the phrase “back-to-school” taking on different meanings for different people. This year, though, despite the virus still circulating, there’s a more stable outlook for the educational environment. And with that, inflation and economic concerns aside, it looks like a bumper year for back-to-class spending, according to survey results from both the NRF and Deloitte.

The NRF’s survey results indicate that back-to-school spending will total $36.9 billion this year. While that in itself almost matches last year’s record $37.1 billion in planned, the back-to-college spending data reveals an expected increase, from last year’s high of $71 billion to a new record of $73.9 billion. (In fact, per person spending on back-to-college is higher than any other US consumer spending event, including the winter holidays, with back-to-school third on the list, according to NRF data.)

In sum, then, the $110.8 billion to be spent on back-to-school and back-to-college this year is a combined high that surpasses last year’s $108.1 billion.

These figures also are well above the pre-pandemic total, which saw combined back-to-class spending at $80.7 billion in 2019.

The expected spending per household on back-to-school this year is $864, up $15 from last year and the highest total on record. Expected per-household spend on back-to-college, meanwhile, is $1,199, basically matching last year’s $1,200.

It’s worth noting that Deloitte – while also forecasting increases in back-to-class spending – comes to some different conclusions about spending totals and the gaps between the back-to-school and back-to-class markets.

In its back-to-school survey [pdf], Deloitte finds that the market size sits at a hefty $34.4 billion, up by 5.8% from last year and representing a 24% increase over 2019. These general trends are similar to the NRF, in terms of the large increase from the pre-pandemic days and the total market size. Deloitte looks at spending in terms of the average spend per child, which it estimates will be $661.

Where Deloitte differs more is in its assessment of the back-to-college market. In its survey [pdf], the expected average spend per child of $1,600 is well above the per-household spend estimated by the NRF, but the estimated market size of $28.3 billion is multiples below that estimated by the NRF. Nonetheless, the trends are fairly similar, with Deloitte estimating a market size gain of 6% this year for back-to-college spending.

Back-to-Class Shopping Stats

Following are key highlights from the NRF and Deloitte surveys on back-to-class shopping, sorted by source.

NRF

Almost 4 in 10 consumers are cutting back spend in other areas to cover the cost of items for this school year.

By early July, a majority (56%) of shoppers had started their back-to-class shopping, though a strong majority (85%) still had more than half of their shopping left to do.

Two-thirds (68%) of respondents have noticed higher prices on school items.

The top 3 destinations for both back-to-school and back-to-college shopping are online, department stores, and discount retailers.

The largest amount of back-to-school shopping will be spent on electronics or computer-related equipment ($12.5 billion), followed by clothing and accessories, excluding shoes ($11.3 billion). While the total amount spent on clothing and accessories and shoes will rise from last year, it’s expected to slip for electronics and school supplies.

Electronics will be easily the largest category for back-to-college spending, at a total of $18.5 billion, up from $18.1 billion last year.

Nearly half of the increase in spending on back-to-college comes from spending on electronics and dorm or apartment furnishings.

Deloitte

Among those expecting to spend more on back-to-school this year, 60% say that the main driver is prices being generally higher, up from 45% who said the same last year.

Spending on clothing and accessories is predicted to rise by 18%, while spending on tech products is forecast to decline by 8%.

Back-to-school shoppers expect to allocate about half (49%) of their spending to in-store shopping, up from 43% last year, with 35% allocated to online, down from 39% last year.

3 in 4 (77%) will trade brands if their preferred brand isn’t in stock, and 6 in 10 will check stock availability before making a shopping trip.

Almost two-thirds (65%) of back-to-school shoppers plan to use smartphones to assist in their shopping, up from 58% last year, and overtaking desktops (58%, down from 67%) in popularity.

In contrast to back-to-school shopping, back-to-college spending on tech products is expected to grow by 22%, while spending on dorm/apartment furniture supplies as well as spending on college supplies are predicted to decline.

A majority (53%) are buying fewer traditional college supplies as a result of an increasing use of digital technologies.

There’s a more even distribution of spending by channel for back-to-college, with respondents expected to spend 44% of their budgets in-store versus 38% online.

About the Data: The NRF survey results are based on a survey conducted June 30-July 7 among 7,830 US consumers. The Deloitte back-to-school survey was conducted May 20-June 2 among “a sample of 1,200 parents of school-aged children, with respondents having at least one child attending school in grades K to 12 this fall.” The Deloitte back-to-college survey was conducted May 20-June 14 among “a sample of 950 parents of college-aged children, with respondents having at least one child attending college this fall.”