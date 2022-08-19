Consumers’ Use of QR Codes for Shopping Assistance Up Significantly From Last Year

The use of QR codes to make purchases has been on a downward trend, but new survey data [download page] from MRI-Simmons reveals that a rising share of US consumers are using QR codes along the path to purchase. This trend coincides with an increase in the percentage of consumers, particularly youth, who would like companies to use QR codes.

According to the report, some 23% of consumers used QR codes within the previous 6 months to help them shop, almost 4x higher than the 6% who reported the same in the year-earlier report (March 2021).

Other digital touchpoints likewise registered noteworthy growth. Roughly 1 in 3 respondents said they used a virtual assistant to help them shop, up from 18%, while 15% used view-in-room technology, up from 6%.

This is part of a trend in which MRI-Simmons declares that “COVID-19 has permanently changed the shopping landscape.” Other shifts taking place include the 4 in 10 consumers who stock up on more things at a time to reduce trips to the store (up from 35% in March 2021) and the 28% who are more likely to use delivery services (up from 25%).

The report also notes that “COVID-driven checkout conveniences continue to be popular.” Some 8 in 10 respondents find checking out at self-checkout kiosks to be appealing, with that figure rising to 89% among 18-34-year-olds. Likewise, 8 in 10 find appeal in using contactless payment, rising to 9 in 10 among 18-34-year-olds.

When asked why they shop online, the leading reason given by respondents was because it’s easier to find the specialty products and services they want. For shopping in-store, the top reason is preferring to see products in person before purchasing them. Separate research additionally indicates that convenience is a top motivator for shopping online, while many shop in-store for the enjoyment.

Finally, the report also highlights interest in DTC brands and products by way of some stats: