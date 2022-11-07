Holiday 2022 Data Hub: Forecasts

It’s that time of the year again. The holiday season is upon us, and that means… retail forecasts. Here’s a look at what the season has in store, according to some representative pieces of research.
The following list provides a brief review of some forecasts, showing the source, link, whether the forecast is higher (⬆︎) or lower (⬇︎) than last year’s, along with a highlighted takeaway or two.
- NRF: ⬇︎. Holiday retail sales will be healthy this year, but the forecast isn’t quite as strong as it was last year, according to the NRF. The industry body is calling for 6-8% year-over-year growth in holiday sales, as compared to the 8.5-10.5% rise that it predicted at this time last year. (Eventual growth was a record-breaking 13.5%.) This year, total sales are expected near a trillion dollars, with the projection coming in at between $942.6 and $960.4 billion. Online and other non-store sales are predicted to grow by 10-12% to a range of $262.8-$267.6 billion, which implies that these channels will account for 27-28% of total holiday retail sales.
- Deloitte: ⬇︎. Holiday retail sales aren’t going to have the same type of growth as forecast last year, Deloitte agrees. This year the firm predicts an increase of 4-6%, compared to last year’s forecast of a 7-9% year-over-year gain. (Deloitte says the actual rise was 15.1%.) Despite the overall projection being lower than last year, Deloitte expects that online retail sales will grow at about the same pace as they forecast last year. This year the forecast is for e-commerce sales growth of 12.8%-14.3% – to between $260 and $264 billion – whereas last year the firm called for an 11-15% hike.
Highlighted finding: In its holiday retail survey [pdf] of almost 5,000 consumers, Deloitte found that fewer will spend on non-gift items, while more will spend on experiences. Almost one-third will buy resale gifts this season.
- ICSC: ⬇︎. Holiday sales will grow, but the forecast isn’t as rosy as it was last year. This time, ICSC predicts a 6.7% rise in October-December retail sales, which comes in below last year’s 8.9% forecast increase.
Highlighted finding: In its accompanying survey of more than 1,000 respondents, ICSC reports that almost two-thirds (65%) will spend significantly more time looking for promotions this year, while 6 in 10 are willing to buy excess inventory in order to score a deal. There’s also been a big increase in the share of shoppers who plan to buy from brick-and-mortar retailers to pick up the items themselves.
- AlixPartners: ⬇︎. Last year, AlixPartners had the most optimistic of all forecasts, calling for growth of 10-13%. This year, not so much. The global consulting firm figures that sales will increase by a much more modest 4-7% this year, equating to a decrease in real sales if the inflation rate at the time (+8.3%) of the forecast were to hold.
Highlighted finding: In a survey of more than 1,000 consumers, AlixPartners discovered an appetite (reliance?) on sales this season, with almost 4 in 10 saying they would make at least half of their purchases on sale. Likewise, 4 in 10 plan to buy more affordable brands this year as a result of inflationary pricing.
- Adobe: ⬇︎ (Online spending). Online spending growth for this year’s holiday season (Nov-Dec) will be a very modest +2.5%, down from last year’s +8.6% and 2020’s pandemic driven +33%, according to Adobe’s forecast. Total online spending for the season is predicted to reach $209.7 billion. The firm adds that year-over-year growth could come anywhere between -2% and +5%, depending on factors such as “earlier discounts and more constrained spending.”
Highlighted finding: Cyber Week will account for about one-sixth (16.3% share) of the entire holiday season’s online revenue, with Cyber Monday expected to see the fastest year-over-year growth rate. Consumers are predicted to spend 26% of the day’s total revenue between the hours of 7 and 11PM PST, with the peak occurring from 8-9PM PST.
- NetElixir: ⬆︎ (Online spending). In contrast to Adobe, NetElixir predicts that e-commerce sales will rise by 7% year-over-year during the November and December holiday shopping period, slightly exceeding last year’s forecast of 6-7% growth. Aggregate e-commerce spending is expected to surpass 20% share of total retail sales.
Highlighted finding: The fastest-growing online sales days (+20% year-over-year) will be November 20, 21, 24, 25 and 28, as well as December 4, 5, 11, 12, and 18-22.