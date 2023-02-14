Log In

Valentine’s Day Consumer Spending Expected to Expand

February 14, 2023

This article is included in these additional categories:

Customer-Centric | Demographics & Audiences | Industries | Retail & E-Commerce | Spending Trends | Youth & Gen X

Total consumer retail spending on Valentine’s Day is projected to grow this year as a majority of adults plan to celebrate the day with one of their highest-ever outlays, per results from an annual survey from the National Retail Federation (NRF). Total spending is expected to reach $25.9 billion, up from last year’s $23.9 and representing the second-highest figure on record.

Some 52% of Americans plan to celebrate this year (compared to 53% last year), with celebrants’ forecast spend coming out at an average of almost $193, more than $17 in excess of last year’s average, and again marking the second-highest figure since the NRF began tracking Valentine’s Day spending in 2004. The majority ($14) of that $17 increase will come from gifts for pets, friends and co-workers, along with classmates or teachers.

The top-spending age group will be those ages 35-44, with celebrants of this age predicting an impressive per-person spend of $335.71.

As with years past, the most popular gift purchases for respondents will be candy (by 57% of celebrants, similar to last year’s 56%), greeting cards (40%), and flowers (37%). Others will spend on an evening out (32%), jewelry (21%), gift cards (20%) and clothing (19%). Jewelry spending – while high at $5.5 billion in total – is expected to drop from last year’s high-water mark of $6.2 billion.

Meanwhile, there’s been a notable increase in the portion of respondents who plan to give a gift of experience, reaching a new high of 32%, up from 26% last year and the previous high of 28% in 2020 (this question was first asked in 2017).

Finally, fewer will shop online this year (35%) than last (41%) for their Valentine’s Day gifts, while more plan to shop at department stores (34%, up from 32%) and discount stores (31%, up from 28%).

Check out the full survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a January survey of 7,616 US adult consumers.

Chart-Library-Ad-1

Explore More Articles.

Super Bowl 2023 Data

Super Bowl 2023 Data

Super Bowl viewership is expected to rise this year, and adults are interested in the ads.

Marketing Charts Logo

Stay on the cutting edge of marketing.

Sign up for our free newsletter.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

View our privacy policy here.

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This