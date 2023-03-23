Customer Satisfaction with Online Retail Rises

Young shoppers have reported friction with e-commerce, to the extent that they would pay more for a better online experience. The good news is that satisfaction with online retail is on the rise, according to a report from the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

In fact, each of the customer experience benchmarks tested rose in satisfaction from the year prior. This new report for 2023 reveals that visitors are most pleased with the quality of mobile apps, with an average score of 87 on a 100-point scale, up from 84 during the year-earlier period.

The next-highest area of satisfaction is with the reliability of mobile apps, with a score of 86, up 2 points. These satisfaction rates are notable given the rising role that mobile is playing in US e-commerce, having grown to almost 40% share of e-commerce sales in Q4 2022.

Another encouraging point for e-commerce retailers is that the customer satisfaction score around the ease of checkout and payment process is high, up 2 points to a score of 84. This is important as checkout difficulties can contribute to cart abandonment.

On the other end of the spectrum, the customer experience area with the lowest satisfaction score was the usefulness of site-generated recommendations of other products. Even so, satisfaction with this factor was up 3 points to a score of 78.

One element of site-generated recommendations that retailers could improve is in site search results. In a recent study, Nosto found almost two-thirds of retail brands saying that they don’t recommend alternative products when a site search returns zero results.

Returning to the ACSI report, the overall customer satisfaction score for online retailers as an industry was 80, making it the joint 3rd-highest industry of 47 measured. (The highest-scoring are Athletic Shoes and Soft Drinks, at 81.)

The online retailer with the highest average customer satisfaction score was Chewy, at 85. It was followed by Amazon, which jumped by 6 points to 84. The online retailer with the lowest satisfaction score was Walgreens, which dropped by 7 points to a score of 69.

About the Data: The results are based on “interviews with 35,685 customers, chosen at random and contacted via email between January 2022 and December 2022. Customers are asked to evaluate their recent experiences with the largest companies in terms of market share, plus an aggregate category consisting of ‘all other’—and thus smaller—companies in each industry.”