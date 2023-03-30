First Impressions Appear Critical for E-Commerce Site Visitors

It doesn’t take long at all for consumers to determine whether or not they’ll stay at an e-commerce website. In fact, for some, the decision is virtually immediate, according to a report [download page] from Storyblok.

In surveying 6,000 consumers across the US, UK, and Germany, Storyblok found that for about one-fifth, it takes 5 seconds or less for them to make a decision about whether they’ll stay or leave when visiting a new e-commerce website. That includes 6% who claim it takes them less than a second to make their determination.

The majority (60%) will decide within 30 seconds, per the report, indicating that “first impressions are crucial,” as the report’s authors note. Research has previously found that brand loyalty is formed from the first impression, and that brand quality and image represent the most influential factor in that loyalty.

In this study, the factor that influences respondents the most when buying a product online is ease of navigation, as cited by 65%. Given their quick decisions, fast loading speeds are key, and cited by half (51%) as a factor in their purchase process. Visually appealing (50%) and simple designs (45%) are also influential factors for respondents.

As for not buying products from a website, uncompetitive prices are the most common culprit, followed by limited payment options, poor navigation or layout, and slow loading speeds. Speed is essential to the online customer experience, such that 7 in 10 (73% of) marketers have said that improving page speed is urgent.

Finally, about 4 in 10 consumers surveyed said that a mixed reality (VR/AR) buying experience would encourage them to make a purchase, with this figure substantially higher (nearing 60%) among US respondents.

For more, download the report here.