Consumers’ Easter-Related Spending Expected to Reach A New High

After a slight dip in spend to a projected $20.8 billion last year, consumers will be opening their wallets for Easter festivities this year, per the latest forecast from the NRF. The projection, made on the back of a survey of about 8,500 adults, calls for Easter-related retail spend to jump to $24 billion, representing 15% year-over-year growth and well above the previous high of $21.7 billion from 2020.

Some 81% of Americans will celebrate the holiday, per the NRF, generally consistent with previous years. This year’s total is up from other years as a result of a hike in the average planned per-person spending. This year, per-person spending is expected to be $192.01, the highest mark on record – more than $22 in excess of last year’s planned spending and more than $12 above the previous high of $179.70 from 2021. Consumers ages 35-44 are to increase their spending more than other age groups, per the report.

The $192 per-person spending is higher than last year’s per-person plans for Valentine’s Day and Father’s Day, among other consumer spending events tracked by the NRF.

Food continues to be the biggest retail category at Easter time in terms of dollar spending ($7.3 billion, up from $6.6 billion), followed by clothing ($4 billion, up from $3.4 billion), gifts ($3.8 billion, up from $3.4 billion) and candy ($3.3 billion, up from $3 billion). Average per-celebrant spend is expected to be $58.11 for food, followed by $31.73 for clothing and $30.66 for gifts.

The most common Easter celebration will be to cook a holiday meal (56%), followed by visiting family and friends (50%).

Physical shopping is expected to be more prevalent than online shopping, with discount stores (54%) the most popular destination, ahead of department stores (42%). About one-third (33%) are planning to do their Easter-related shopping online.

For more, check out the NRF’s data here.

About the Data: The results are based on a March survey of 8,499 US adults (18+).