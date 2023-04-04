Log In

US Retail Sales Forecast to Grow by 4-6% This Year

April 4, 2023

Retail sales growth over this past holiday period failed to match the gains from the year before, and now this year’s retail sales forecast also calls for a more moderate growth rate than predicted last year. In its latest annual forecast, the NRF has forecast growth of 4-6%, lower than the 6-8% forecast last year and the eventual growth rate of 7%.

This year’s forecast puts growth in a similar, if not somewhat higher, range than set in the years prior to the pandemic; the average annual retail sales growth prior to the pandemic was 3.6%. The pandemic supercharged retail sales growth rates: according to the NRF, “in just the last three years, the retail industry has experienced growth that would normally take almost a decade by pre-pandemic standards.”

All told, retail sales (excluding those from automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants) are projected to land somewhere between $5.13 trillion and $5.23 trillion this year. Non-store and online sales are expected to grow by 10-12%, just shy of last year’s prediction of an 11-13% growth rate, to total between $1.41 trillion and $1.43 trillion. That would suggest that non-store and online sales will account for somewhere around 27-27.9% of total retail sales, above the 23.6-24.5% estimate from last year.

