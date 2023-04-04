US Retail Sales Forecast to Grow by 4-6% This Year

Retail sales growth over this past holiday period failed to match the gains from the year before, and now this year’s retail sales forecast also calls for a more moderate growth rate than predicted last year. In its latest annual forecast, the NRF has forecast growth of 4-6%, lower than the 6-8% forecast last year and the eventual growth rate of 7%.

This year’s forecast puts growth in a similar, if not somewhat higher, range than set in the years prior to the pandemic; the average annual retail sales growth prior to the pandemic was 3.6%. The pandemic supercharged retail sales growth rates: according to the NRF, “in just the last three years, the retail industry has experienced growth that would normally take almost a decade by pre-pandemic standards.”

All told, retail sales (excluding those from automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants) are projected to land somewhere between $5.13 trillion and $5.23 trillion this year. Non-store and online sales are expected to grow by 10-12%, just shy of last year’s prediction of an 11-13% growth rate, to total between $1.41 trillion and $1.43 trillion. That would suggest that non-store and online sales will account for somewhere around 27-27.9% of total retail sales, above the 23.6-24.5% estimate from last year.