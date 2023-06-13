Are Fashion Shoppers in the US That Concerned with Sustainability?

US consumers’ interest in sustainability in fashion has been on the rise, with many reportedly wishing the industry would become more sustainable. However, the extent to which fashion shoppers are sustainability-conscious lags in the US compared to other countries, according to a report [download page] from GWI in partnership with Avery Dennison.

The study is based on an October 2022 survey of more than 6,200 internet users ages 16-64 in the US, UK, France, Germany, China, Mexico, and Japan. Respondents were required to have purchased clothes, shoes or accessories in the month prior to the survey.

Overall, almost 7 in 10 (69% of) fashion shoppers surveyed across the 7 markets said that they try to buy environmentally-friendly fashion products/brands, but this figure dropped to less than half (46%) among US respondents. While that was a higher figure than found in Europe (44%) and Japan (29%), it trailed respondents in China (70%) and Mexico (69%) distantly.

Likewise, whereas two-thirds (68%) of respondents overall try to buy from fashion brands that are socially responsible or environmentally-friendly, that figure fell to 46% among those in the US. Additionally, 64% of respondents across the entire sample feel that it’s important to them that fashion brands have eco-friendly or carbon neutral shopping, versus fewer than half (47%) of those in the US. In each of those cases, US shoppers’ concerns were ahead of those in Japan, but marginally trailed those in Europe and were further behind attitudes in Mexico and China.

Post-purchase, relatively few fashion shoppers in the US feel that fashion brands have a responsibility to help consumers recycle items when they no longer want to keep them (48% vs. 62% globally) and take better care of their purchases (54% vs. 67%).

However, US fashion shoppers are more likely than respondents overall to say they buy second-hand items (50% vs. 41%), and are as likely as the overall average to say they’re more open to buying second-hand post-pandemic (29%). Previous research has shown that interest in shopping from secondary or used markets has grown and is relatively consistent across generations in the US.

Finally, the GWI study looks at fashion buyers’ attitudes to digital triggers, finding that respondents in the US are less likely than the global average to see value in scanning a QR code on a garment to understand care and content, and also less likely to say they feel more comfortable using QR codes since COVID-19. Unlike shoppers in other countries, the reason that fashion shoppers in the US would most be motivated to scan a digital trigger such as a QR code or mobile tap NFC would be in order to make returns easier.

