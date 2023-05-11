Mother’s Day Retail Spending Expected to Hit Another High

Consumer spending on Mother’s Day just keeps climbing, according to the latest figures from the NRF. Total consumer spend surrounding the event is expected to reach $35.7 billion, well above last year’s then-record $31.7 billion and the previous year’s $28.1 billion.

Some 84% of US adults plan to celebrate Mother’s Day, on par with last year. This year’s celebrants estimate that they will spend an average of $274.02 each, a new record that represents a substantial ~$28 increase from last year’s $245.74 each. In fact, estimated per-celebrant spending has grown by almost $80 since 2019. Adults ages 35-44 are forecast to be the biggest spenders this year, with an expected spending of $382.26 per celebrant on Mother’s Day gifts.

According to the survey’s results, the largest amount of total spending will go to the following categories:

Jewelry — $7.8 billion total (up from $6.98 billion last year), with 44% of celebrants buying;

Special outings such as dinner or brunch — $5.6 billion (up from $5.28 billion last year), with 60% planning an outing;

Electronics — $4 billion (up from $3.41 billion), with 25% planning to buy; and

Gift cards — $3.4 billion (up from $3.14 billion), with 54% planning a purchase.

Greeting cards (74%) and flowers (74%) will be the most commonly-purchased gifts, while jewelry, electronics and apparel are the categories driving the most growth in spending.

Almost half (47%) of respondents say that finding a gift that is unique or different is important when picking out a Mother’s Day gift, while 4 in 10 (42%) think it’s important to find a gift that creates a special memory.

The survey also found that close to half (46%) are interested in gifting a subscription box for Mother’s Day this year, up from 39% last year and 35% the year prior. Finally, the leading destinations for shopping will be online (34%) and department stores (34%), followed by specialty stores (30%).

More data can be found here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 8,164 adult consumers fielded April 3-11, 2023.