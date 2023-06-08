Most Retailers Say Customer Acquisition Costs Have Risen Since iOS 14

Recent privacy changes have been good for consumers, but restrictions on behavioral data usage, increases in compliance costs, and reduced effectiveness of paid social spending are leading to higher customer acquisition costs for retailers. In fact, 86% of retail marketers surveyed for a CommerceNext report [download page] say that they’ve had to spend more to achieve the same acquisition results after Apple’s iOS 14 update.

That includes almost half (47%) who report at least 15% growth in spending for the same outcomes.

Among the report’s recommendations are to “utilize data to pinpoint and engage customers with the highest potential for conversion to paid users.” While the vast majority are using data sets such as core web analytics (95%), behavior data (89%) and email/SMS interactions (83%), more than half are failing to take advantage of data sets including point-of-sale purchases (44%), price/inventory changes (43%) and customer service interactions (42%). Moreover, fewer than one-third are making use of 3rd-party appends.

Predictive scoring is another highlighted area for improvement. When examining the new customer data collected by retailers, the report finds that customer segmentation (87%) is most prevalent, but only 1 in 4 are collecting customer/predictive scoring data.

All told, the retailers surveyed don’t appear to be very satisfied with their measurement effectiveness, with only about one-third (35%) expressing satisfaction rates of 60% or higher. There’s a little more confidence in the use of customer satisfaction data, with a slim majority (52%) reporting satisfaction rates of 60% or higher, but small- and mid-size retailers are only middling in their satisfaction with use of this data, on average.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 109 digital marketing and e-commerce executives spanning retail models (e.g. DTC, wholesale, multibrand retail) and annual sales volume.