Father’s Day Consumer Spending to Reach New High

Ongoing inflation might still be roiling consumers, per recent Morning Consult research, but it doesn’t seem to be dampening enthusiasm around Father’s Day spending. According to the latest retail spending forecast from the NRF, consumers will spend $22.9 billion on the event this year, surpassing last year’s $20 billion and exceeding 2021’s record $20.1 billion.

Three-quarters of American adults plan to celebrate Father’s Day this year (down a point from 76% last year), with these celebrants estimating they’ll spend an average of $196.23 each — up significantly from $171.79 last year and the previous high of $174.10 in 2021.

For comparison’s sake, earlier this year the NRF forecast that spending on Mother’s Day this year would also reach a new high. Mother’s Day remains a bigger retail event than Father’s Day:

Total Mother’s Day spending this year was forecast to be almost $13 billion (or 55.9%) higher than this new prediction surrounding Father’s Day;

More adults planned to celebrate Mother’s Day (84%) than expect to celebrate Father’s Day (75%); and

Celebrants planned to spend about $78 more per person for Mother’s Day ($274.02) than they plan to spend on Father’s Day ($196.23).

Unlike last year, the age group that is set to spend the most on Father’s Day this year are 35-44-olds, with a per-person spend almost $100 more than the average. However, adults ages 45-54 are the group who plan to increase their spending the most relative to last year.

Greeting cards continue to be the most popular Father’s Day purchase, planned by 61% of shoppers. Next up is clothing (55%), followed by special outings such as dinner, brunch or another fun activity (52%) and gift cards (48%). Total spending will be highest for special outings ($4.4 billion), ahead of clothing ($3.5 billion).

Although less popular, some other categories are also in the purchase mix, include personal care (32%), electronics (27%) and tools or appliances (26%).

Aside from these gift categories, almost 3 in 10 (29% of) celebrants say they are planning to give the “gift of experience” for Father’s Day, up from one-quarter (25%) last year, while more than 4 in 10 (42%) have an interest in gifting a subscription box for Father’s Day, up from 37%.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 8,414 US adults (18+) conducted from May 1-8, 2023. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1% points.