More Consumers Report Online Product Searches on Social Media Platforms

Amazon and search engines continue to be the primary ways by which US consumers begin their online product searches, according to the latest quarterly report [download page] from Jungle Scout. However, these appear to be declining somewhat in significance, while more consumers turn to various social platforms to conduct their product searches.

When asked where they start their search when shopping for a product online, a leading 57% of respondents cited Amazon, well ahead of the next-most cited response, search engines (42%). However, both represented a decline from the year-earlier survey, when 61% indicated that they start on Amazon and 49% on a search engine. (Multiple responses were permitted.)

It’s interesting that the decline was more substantial for search engines than for Amazon, as all of the other named platforms experienced an increase in use, suggesting that specific platforms are gaining collectively at the expense of search. In fact, respondents were almost as likely to say they start their search on Walmart.com (39%) as on a search engine (42%), with the former up from 32% in the Q2 2022 report.

To a lesser, though increasing extent, consumers are also relying on social media platforms for product searches. Almost one-quarter (23%) said they’ll begin a product search on YouTube, up from 20% in the year-earlier survey. Close behind, 21% said the same about Facebook (up from 19%), and 18% about Instagram (up from 15%). The biggest rise was for TikTok: 17% of respondents reported starting their online product searches on the platform, up from 11% a year earlier.

The only social platform not to experience a year-over-year increase was Pinterest, which was steady at 11%.

Interestingly, men were considerably more likely than women to report using most social media platforms for product searches. This was true for YouTube (30% vs. 16%), Facebook (27% vs. 16%), Instagram (24% vs. 12%) and TikTok (22% vs. 12%). The only platform in which women were (slightly) more likely than men to say they start a product search was Pinterest (12% and 11%, respectively), a platform which has historically skewed far more to female than male usage.

It’s possible that these trends are simply a reflection of more frequent online shopping engagement among men than women. In its report, Jungle Scout found that 26% of men reported online shopping at least once a day, compared to 16% of women. Additionally, men were more likely than women to say they shopped online at least once a week, though women were more apt to say they shopped online at least once a month.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 1,000 US adults (18+).