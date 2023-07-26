Marketers Want RMNs to Open Up Their Inventory

Advertisers are upping their spend on retail media networks (RMNs) to pursue various objectives, with RMN ad spend soon projected to exceed linear TV in the US. To meet that demand, RMNs will need to scale, as almost half (47%) of US marketers surveyed by LiveIntent complain that there is limited premium inventory.

Previous research has detailed that while, unsurprisingly, onsite tactics are the most frequently leveraged by advertisers, there’s also healthy appetite for offsite tactics. In the LiveIntent survey of more than 200 US marketers, most respondents expressed a desire for more video (64%), connected TV/streaming (57%), off-site media (56%) and email-based newsletters, alerts, and receipts (54%).

In fact, among the 96% of respondents who agree that retailers should monetize their inventory through advertising, only about one-quarter (24% share) feel that they should limit their advertising to only on-site options. Some 27% prefer ads only in email newsletters, alerts, and receipts, while a plurality (46% share) back ads across all channels, including in-store.

As such, advertisers indicated their wishes for retail media, with many wanting RMNs to offer ads in a variety of formats, including within the digital receipts that are emailed to customers (58%) and within the email newsletters of retailers (55%). At least half also want retargeting within the retailer’s site tied to intent (53%) and top results in search online (50%). Almost half (47%) want ads within product demonstration videos and about one-third (34%) want inventory on physical receipts in-store.

Notably, advertisers are fairly united in their belief that RMNs are better for building brand awareness at the top of the funnel (60% share) than driving performance advertising outcomes (25% share).

Among the value propositions offered by RMNs, almost half (45%) of marketers surveyed feel that they can build first-party data as third-party cookies disappear. In fact, these platforms are among those believed to be the most impacted by third-party cookie deprecation.

In other highlights from the survey:

Among the challenges presented by RMNs, marketers cited a lack of awareness among brands and retailers (52%), difficulty measuring campaign effectiveness (44%), and insufficient sales sophistication and infrastructure among retailers (42%).

About 2 in 3 (68%) believe that RMNs are the key to personalization, and a majority (56%) feel that they will lead to more useful deal offers.

For more, check out the full results here.