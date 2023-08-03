These Are the US’ Largest Retailers

Walmart continues to be the largest retailer in the US, with roughly half a trillion dollars of domestic sales in 2022, according to a recent list released by the NRF and compiled by Kantar Retail. That’s up 7.8% from 2021 and is roughly 50% higher than its sales a decade ago, with a STORES report at the time pegging Walmart’s sales at $329 billion in 2012.

Second on the list is, of course, Amazon. The e-commerce behemoth clocked in at more than $232 billion in US retail sales last year, up 6.7% year-over-year. In a sign of just how far e-commerce has grown, Amazon didn’t even rank in the top 10 in the STORES report from a decade ago.

Rounding out the top 5 largest US retailers for 2022 are Costco ($164.15 billion), Kroger ($147.62 billion), and The Home Depot ($145.94 billion). There was then a drop-off in sales volume to the next 3, though each of them also exceeded $100 billion in US sales last year: Target ($107.59 billion); CVS ($106.18 billion); and Walgreens ($103.91 billion).

Of these top 8 companies, Amazon is the least reliant on the US for its global sales volume, according to a separate list released by the NRF. The US accounted for 68% of Amazon’s $343.33 billion in worldwide sales last year, compared to 83% of Walmart’s $600.94 billion in worldwide sales. Meanwhile, the US comprised all of the worldwide sales for Kroger, Target, and CVS.

In other highlights from the US-specific list of top retailers:

Signet Jewelries was a standout riser, up 10 spots to the #56 position.

By contrast, Dell Technologies did not fare well, with a 20.3% decline in sales year-over-year.

Embattled Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, was ranked #64 last year, but fell off the top 100 list entirely this year.

Big box stores such as Walmart, Costco and Target are seeing sustained growth, while drug stores including CVS and Walgreens are suffering.

There has been a noticeable trend for foreign investment in the US; for example, Mexico’s Grupo Comercial Chedraui now ranks #57 in US sales on the back of an acquisition and 137.3% US sales growth, and the majority (59%) of its 2022 sales came from the US.

Camping and outdoors retailers as an overall category grew in 2022, while the leisure category as a whole had “mixed” results.

For more, check out the release here.