These Are the US’ Largest Retailers

Walmart continues to be the largest retailer in the US, with roughly half a trillion dollars of domestic sales in 2022, according to a recent list released by the NRF and compiled by Kantar Retail. That’s up 7.8% from 2021 and is roughly 50% higher than its sales a decade ago, with a STORES report at the time pegging Walmart’s sales at $329 billion in 2012.
Second on the list is, of course, Amazon. The e-commerce behemoth clocked in at more than $232 billion in US retail sales last year, up 6.7% year-over-year. In a sign of just how far e-commerce has grown, Amazon didn’t even rank in the top 10 in the STORES report from a decade ago.
Rounding out the top 5 largest US retailers for 2022 are Costco ($164.15 billion), Kroger ($147.62 billion), and The Home Depot ($145.94 billion). There was then a drop-off in sales volume to the next 3, though each of them also exceeded $100 billion in US sales last year: Target ($107.59 billion); CVS ($106.18 billion); and Walgreens ($103.91 billion).
Of these top 8 companies, Amazon is the least reliant on the US for its global sales volume, according to a separate list released by the NRF. The US accounted for 68% of Amazon’s $343.33 billion in worldwide sales last year, compared to 83% of Walmart’s $600.94 billion in worldwide sales. Meanwhile, the US comprised all of the worldwide sales for Kroger, Target, and CVS.
In other highlights from the US-specific list of top retailers:
- Signet Jewelries was a standout riser, up 10 spots to the #56 position.
- By contrast, Dell Technologies did not fare well, with a 20.3% decline in sales year-over-year.
- Embattled Bed Bath & Beyond, which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year, was ranked #64 last year, but fell off the top 100 list entirely this year.
- Big box stores such as Walmart, Costco and Target are seeing sustained growth, while drug stores including CVS and Walgreens are suffering.
- There has been a noticeable trend for foreign investment in the US; for example, Mexico’s Grupo Comercial Chedraui now ranks #57 in US sales on the back of an acquisition and 137.3% US sales growth, and the majority (59%) of its 2022 sales came from the US.
- Camping and outdoors retailers as an overall category grew in 2022, while the leisure category as a whole had “mixed” results.
