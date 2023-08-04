What’s the Forecast for Back-to-Class Spending?

Back to school season is in full swing, and students in some parts of the country are already getting set to begin their return to class. But the extent to which spending around this time of the year differs from the same time last year is debated by separate pieces of research that paint different pictures about the retail forecast.

Namely, a forecast from the NRF calls for a new record in back-to-class spending, while a survey from Deloitte suggests that back-to-school spending will decline.

The NRF’s survey results indicate that back-to-school spending will total an impressive $41.5 billion this year, up from $36.9 billion last year and eclipsing the previous record of $37.1 billion from 2021. The back-to-college spending data reveals an even more significant expected increase, from last year’s high of $73.9 billion to a new record of $94 billion. (In fact, per person spending on back-to-college is higher than any other US consumer spending event, including the winter holidays, according to NRF data.)

In sum, then, the $135.5 billion to be spent on back-to-school and back-to-college this year is a combined high that is more than 22% above last year’s then-record $110.8 billion.

Remarkably, these figures also are about two-thirds higher than the pre-pandemic total, which saw combined back-to-class spending at $80.7 billion in 2019.

The expected spending per household on back-to-school this year is $890.07, up by more than $35 from last year and the highest total on record. Expected per-household spend on back-to-college, meanwhile, is $1,366.95, almost $168 higher than last year’s $1,199.43 and besting the previous record of $1,200.32 set in 2021.

While these are bullish forecasts, by contrast, Deloitte has a much more sober assessment of the back-to-school climate, predicting a 10% decline in per-child (K-12) spending following an 8% year-over-year increase in 2022. In its back-to-school survey, Deloitte finds that the back-to-school retail market size sits at $31.2 billion, but that this represents a decline of 9.3% from 2022’s $34.4 billion.

Back-to-Class Shopping Stats

Following are key highlights from the NRF and Deloitte surveys on back-to-class shopping, sorted by source.

NRF

The increase in expected back-to-school spending owes to growing demand for electronics: almost 7 in 10 back-to-school shoppers expect to buy electronics or other computer-related accessories this year, marking the highest share in the survey’s history.

By mid-July, a majority (55%) of shoppers would have started their back-to-class shopping, though a strong majority (85%) still would have had more than half of their shopping left to do.

The top 3 destinations for both back-to-school and back-to-college shopping are online, department stores, and discount retailers.

The largest amount of back-to-school shopping will be spent on electronics or computer-related equipment ($15.2 billion, up from $12.5 billion last year), followed by clothing and accessories, excluding shoes ($12 billion). The total amount spent on clothing and accessories and shoes will rise from last year, and an increase in total spend is also expected for school supplies.

Electronics will be easily the largest category for back-to-college spending, at a total of $23.2 billion, up from $18.5 billion last year.

The next-highest area for back-to-college spending is dorm or apartment furnishings, at a total of $13.1 billion.

Deloitte

Among those expecting to spend more on back-to-school this year, 75% say that the main driver is prices being generally higher, up from 60% who said the same last year. Among those who will spend less, 51% attribute the dip to a reduced amount of disposable income.

Spending on school supplies is predicted to rise by 20%, while spending on apparel is forecast to decline by 14% and spending on tech is expected to drop by 13%.

About 59% of planned spending was expected to occur by the end of July, up from 53% in 2022, with 35% of shoppers believing that better deals occur earlier in the season against 26% believing they occur later in the season.

Only 21% of shoppers plan to use social media for back-to-school shopping, down from 35% last year and 41% the year prior.

About half (49%) will research online before buying back-to-school products in the physical store, down from 60% last year.

About the Data: The NRF survey results are based on a survey conducted June 30-July 6 among 7,843 US consumers. The Deloitte back-to-school survey was conducted May 26-June 1 among “a sample of 1,212 parents of school-aged children, with respondents having at least one child attending school in grades K to 12 this fall.”