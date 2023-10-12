Commerce Media Decision-Makers Report Strong ROI

9 in 10 commerce media strategy decision-makers at retail and/or travel organizations in the US and UK say demand from advertisers for commerce media has increased significantly during the past year, according to a study [download page] commissioned by PubMatic and conducted by Forrester Consulting.

That certainly tracks with reports from advertisers themselves, who are upping their spend on retail media networks (RMNs) to the extent that these are expected to account for fully 13.3% share of global ad spend this year.

Retail media still accounts for only a small portion of the PubMatic survey respondents’ overall revenue, at an estimated 1.91% share today, though that is forecast by decision-makers to rise to 2.66% in the next 12 months and ideally to sit at an average of 4.37%.

While that’s a fairly small share of revenues, 82% of respondents indicate that an effective commerce media network can result in either a significant or transformational benefit in terms of increased revenue / high-margin operating income. Eight in 10 also see its significant or transformational benefit in the ability to diversify revenue streams. In fact, retail media is the top way in which retailers have diversified their revenue streams, according to recent research.

This effort appears to be going well, per the PubMatic study. More than two-thirds (68%) of respondents indicate that their organization’s ROI for its commerce media network has exceeded expectations, including more than one-fifth (22% share) who say that it has far exceeded expectations.

Interestingly, the top motivating factor for expanding use of commerce media among retailers who have had low success with their networks is incremental revenue opportunities or higher margins. By contrast, those who have enjoyed high success with their network are most likely to point to a desire to better monetize their first-party data. The ability to leverage that first-party data is one of the top reasons why advertisers are investing more in retail media networks.

With regards to data, 92% agree that advertisers want transparency with first-party data, but a similar figure (87%) also agree that advertisers demand more transparency with first-party data than their organization wants to offer.

Fully 85% also agree that their organization prefers to limit advertisers’ use of first-party data to onsite placements. As regards placements, 8 in 10 say that most of their organization’s commerce media revenue comes from onsite search. However, 81% expect that the proportion of their commerce media revenue that comes from offsite will grow significantly during the next year. This would also be in response to advertiser demand, as they clamor for retailers to open up their inventory. In fact, 57% of respondents indicate that their breadth of available inventory falls short of where they need to be, with this being the top area in which they need to improve. Notably, this is the leading area in which high-success retailers see a need for improvement.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of “309 commerce media strategy decision-makers at retail and/or travel organizations that are based in the US and the UK and generate $500 million or more in annual revenue.”