Future Commerce Media Plans Feature Tech Provider Changes

Commerce media decision-makers are facing several technology challenges with their networks, ranging from lack of centralized reporting and optimization levers to issues with onsite consumer experiences and silos, according to a study [download page] commissioned by PubMatic and conducted by Forrester Consulting.

In fact, lack of support from ad tech vendors and partners are one of the biggest barriers that have held organizations back as they have worked to implement or improve their commerce media networks, per the report.

As such, when looking forward and thinking about changes to commerce media strategies, respondents are likely to be envisioning changes to their tech stacks. The top change planned by decision-makers is to bring the organization’s commerce media tech stack in-house (51%), with the second-most cited change being to switch technology providers (49%). These reflect what the analysts say is a clear message: “retailers feel they need more out of their commerce media technology.”

That sentiment is amplified when considering that 40% believe that working with the right technology provider is very important for commerce media success. That puts tech a close second to having the right internal skills (41%) in the rank order of important factors for success.

For tech providers, it’s important to know what commerce media decision-makers want out of their solutions. The most commonly cited capability that they most want technology providers to add is sales and marketing support (48% ranking in top-3), followed by strategic support (46%) and identity resolution (45%).

When evaluating providers, respondents said that the most important factors to them are data privacy (81%), consistent shopper identity (77%) and omnichannel reporting (77%).

Meanwhile, one of the other key changes that decision-makers plan to change about their strategies going forward is to add additional ad placements, including offsite and in-store placements, with almost half (47%) planning to do so. This will be welcome news for marketers, almost half (47%) of whom complain that there is limited premium inventory.

About the Data: The results are based on an August survey of “309 commerce media strategy decision-makers at retail and/or travel organizations that are based in the US and the UK and generate $500 million or more in annual revenue.”