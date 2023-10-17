Youth See Potential for AI as Online Shopping Aid

Almost 9 in 10 (88% of) Gen Zers and more than three-quarters (77%) of Millennials surveyed across various countries believe artificial intelligence (AI) can improve online shopping, according to a study from Rokt in partnership with Harris Poll. Moreover, a slim majority of both groups report being interested in AI shopping assistants, primarily because they believe they will make discovering new things easy.

That’s a significant benefit in light of separate results from the report, in which almost half of consumers overall in the US say they feel exhausted by how many choices they sort through online. Additionally, more than 6 in 10 respondents from the US say they now spend more time online searching for lower prices, relevant deals, and offers.

No wonder that youth are also interested in AI shopping assistants in order to make online shopping more convenient.

AI can improve shopping in a number of ways, per Gen Zers and Millennials surveyed across 6 countries. The leading way they believe the technology can do so is through price comparisons (50%), followed by finding deals (46%), relevant offerings/products (41%) and personalized assistance (35%).

These improvements speak to the importance that respondents place on deals and relevance. Elsewhere in the report, almost two-thirds (64%) of US consumers agreed that when they’re shopping online they expect companies to offer them relevant products, services, or experiences curated just for them. Some 84% feel excited when they receive a promotion that is delivered the moment they need it, and two-thirds (67%) are more likely to buy from brands/businesses that provide personalized communications and products/services tailored to their needs.

In fact, respondents in the US cite relevant discounts and deals (89%) as the element they are most interested in when shopping online. Notably, close to 2 in 3 (64%) report interest in relevant offers during checkout, with 61% separately agreeing that they enjoy the feeling of adding a little something extra to their online shopping account when checking out.

However, brands need to be careful not to overdo it. Separately, consumers in the US said that too many ads/offers while checking out is their leading frustration during online checkout, with irrelevant ads/product recommendations while checking out also a major frustration.

For more, check out the survey results here.

About the Data: The results are based on a May survey of 6,023 consumers across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Australia, and Japan.