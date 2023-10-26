Halloween Retail Spending Forecast to Reach Yet Another High

A record number of participants will boost Halloween retail spending to a new high, according to a recent forecast from the NRF, with this being the third consecutive year in which a new spending high has been predicted.

This year’s edition of the survey finds that close to three-quarters (73% of) US adults will celebrate Halloween, a record figure in the survey’s history, slightly exceeding the previous peak of 72% set in both 2012 and 2017. The 73% planning to celebrate is up from 69% last year, 65% in 2021, and 58% in 2020.

Total Halloween-related spending is forecast to climb to $12.2 billion, roughly a 15% rise over last year’s then-record projection of $10.6 billion. In the three years prior to and including the pandemic’s onset (2017-2020), Halloween participation and total forecast spend were on the decline, so the 3 years since represent a strong turn-around.

This year celebrants are expected to spend $108.24 each, another high-water mark that’s close to an 8% rise from last year’s per-person forecast spend of $100.45. It’s also more than 5% higher than the previous record of $102.74 set in 2021.

The largest amount of total spend is predicted to be allocated to costumes ($4.1 billion; purchased by 69% of Halloween shoppers – both representing records) and decorations ($3.9 billion; 77%), with another $3.6 billion being spent on candy, the most popular purchase (planned by 96% of Halloween celebrants). Spending on dressing up pets is projected to reach $700 million, similar to last year’s figure.

The most popular costumes for children this year are Spiderman and Princess yet again, while for adults Witches will once again be the top choice, followed by Vampires.

When shopping for Halloween merchandise, 4 in 10 plan to head to discount stores, the leading destination as it was last year. Other popular places to shop include specialty Halloween or costume stores (39%), online (32%), grocery stores or supermarkets (28%) and department stores (25%).

For more data on Halloween spending and planned purchases, see the NRF survey results here.

About the Data: The NRF survey results are based on a survey of 8,084 consumers conducted September 1-6 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.1 percentage points.