US Online Shoppers Lag in Cross-Border Shopping

The majority (55%) of online shoppers around the world are happy to buy cross-border, according to a recent report [pdf] from DHL that surveyed 11,500 online shoppers across 23 markets. North America (US and Canada) is the region least likely to buy from other countries, at 45%, with the US in particular lagging.

Some 39% of shoppers surveyed in the US say they buy cross-border, which was one of the lowest percentages of the 23 countries surveyed, above only Argentina (35%) and the UK (31%). The outlier country was Poland, in which 97% of shoppers reported buying cross-border.

The countries that American shoppers are most likely to buy from are China (35%), the UK (27%) and Canada (17%).

The relatively low share of cross-border shoppers in the US may be due to a perception that all that is needed is available within the US’ borders. For example, while 35% of respondents globally say they buy across borders because the product or brand isn’t available in their country, fewer respondents in the US concurred (29%, above only France, at 28%).

It may also be due to a preference to buy American brands: recent research indicates that close to one-quarter (23%) of US adults often consider whether a product is made in America or produced by an American company when making a purchase decision, while an additional 40% say that this sometimes factors into their decision. The DHL report indicates that 35% of US respondents choose not to buy from abroad because they prefer to support the economy in their own country, with this one of the higher figures among the countries surveyed, and above the 23-country average of 29%.

Meanwhile, the top reason why online shoppers in the US buy from other countries, per the DHL report, is due to lower prices, as cited by 43%. Interestingly, 39% said they buy from abroad because of a previous good experience, a figure higher than the global average (32%).

Finally, the leading reasons why shoppers globally would have more confidence and reassurance to shop cross-border are if the prices were in their own currency (50%) and if returns were free and simple (49%).

For more, check out the survey results here.