Trust in Retailers is Worth A Lot, Online Shoppers Say

Consumers across major markets are willing to spend considerable amounts more with trusted retailers compared with retailers they don’t trust, according to a report from Forter. The US stands out in this regard, with online shoppers surveyed saying they would be willing to spend 56% more on average with a trusted retailer, above the 46% premium across the 5 countries surveyed.

Having established that trust is important (and growing in importance, according to recent research), the report examines the importance of various factors to online shoppers when determining their trust in an online retailer. The trust driver with the widest consensus among respondents is a secure checkout process/protection of personal data, with almost 9 in 10 (89%) indicating some level of importance for trust in an online retailer. In fact, this isn’t limited to retailers: data security is the top factor behind consumer trust in business.

Gen Z adults appear to be less trusting of brands than others, and if data security is a key driver, then their skepticism appears well-founded. That’s because 19% of Gen Zers surveyed by Forter (and 20% of Millennials) report they have had their personal information compromised in a data breach in the past 3 months. That compares with just 2% of Gen Xers who knowingly have had their data compromised, and 10% of Baby Boomers. This may explain why Millennials (+51%) and Gen Zers (+48%) indicate that they would be willing to have a larger increase in spend with a trusted retailer than Gen Xers (+41%) and Baby Boomers (+42%).

Meanwhile, beyond data security, other important factors that online shoppers weigh when deciding whether or not to trust a retailer include it having a strong brand reputation (76%), reliable customer service (88%) and a seamless checkout process (85%). This last point seems to have roiled American shoppers more than others, per the research. While 4 in 10 respondents overall have had a payment wrongly declined in the last 3 months, that figure jumps to 56% among those in the US.

More than three-quarters of shoppers across the 5 markets say they would be likely to abandon their online shopping cart if the checkout process is too difficult or time-consuming, including 79% of respondents in the US.

Finally, the online shoppers surveyed report a variety of problems they’ve experienced when shopping online in just the past 3 months, all of which could have a negative effect on retailer trust. The most common issue respondents have encountered is the product/item/purchase not arriving on time (38%). Roughly one-quarter have struggled with limited payment methods (26%), poor customer service (26%), and expensive and/or difficult returns policy (25%), while about 1 in 5 (21%) have dealt with poor user interface/mobile application. Fewer – though significant portions – have faced wrongly declined transactions (17%) and personal information being compromised in a breach (16%).

For more, check out the full report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of 5,000 adults aged 18+ in the U.K., U.S.A, Germany, Singapore and China who have at least two active e-commerce accounts and shopped online at least once in the last three months.