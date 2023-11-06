Holiday 2023 Data Hub: Forecasts

Another year has somehow rolled on by, and it’s that time again: the holiday season is upon us, and that means… retail forecasts. Here’s a look at what the season has in store, according to some representative pieces of research.
The following list provides a brief review of some forecasts, showing the source, link, whether the forecast is higher (⬆︎) or lower (⬇︎) than last year’s, along with a highlighted takeaway or two.
- NRF: ⬇︎. Holiday retail sales will grow again this year and are actually forecast to reach a new record high, but for the second consecutive year the forecast isn’t as strong as it was a year earlier. The NRF is calling for 3-4% year-over-year growth in holiday sales, as compared to the 6-8% rise that it predicted at this time last year. (Eventual growth didn’t meet that forecast, at 5.3%.) This year, total sales are expected near a trillion dollars, with the projection coming in at between $957.3 and $966.6 billion. Online and other non-store sales are predicted to grow by 7-9% to a range of $273.3-$278.8 billion, which implies that these channels will account for 28-29% of total holiday retail sales.
- Deloitte: ⬇︎. Holiday retail sales growth will be close to last year’s forecast, per Deloitte. This year the firm predicts an increase of 3.5-4.6%, compared to last year’s forecast of a 4-6% year-over-year gain. (Deloitte says the actual rise was 7.6%.) The total dollar amount to be spent on the holiday season is much higher than projected by the NRF, at $1.54-$1.56 trillion in sales. Deloitte also expects that online retail sales will grow at a slightly slower pace than they forecast last year. This year the prediction is for e-commerce sales growth of 10.3%-12.8% – to between $278 and $284 billion – whereas last year the firm called for an 12.8-14.3% hike. This year’s hike would put e-commerce at around 18% of total sales.
Highlighted finding: In its holiday retail survey [pdf] of more than 4,000 consumers, Deloitte found that in-store shopping preference has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and social media usage has also leveled off. Also of note, the firm reports that the average shopping duration has shrunk from an average of 7.4 weeks in 2019 to 5.8 this year.
- ICSC: ⬇︎. Holiday sales will grow despite the economic climate, but the forecast isn’t nearly as bright as it was last year. This time, ICSC predicts a 3.8% rise in October-December retail sales, which comes in well below last year’s 6.7% forecast rate.
Highlighted finding: In its accompanying survey of more than 1,000 respondents, ICSC reports a conflicting finding from Deloitte, in that “this year will continue the trend of consumers starting their holiday shopping earlier and spreading it out throughout the season.” Perhaps more importantly is what’s driving that sentiment: among those who planned to shop earlier for the holidays, about half (51%) were planning to do so for the early promotions. Another interesting result is that consumers plan to make their purchases at fewer retailers this year, with an average of 2.4 different types, as opposed to 3.4 last year.
- AlixPartners: ⬇︎. Despite having a forecast that’s generally in line with the others above, AlixPartners is predicting an “underwhelming” rise in retail sales this year. The global consulting firm figures that sales will increase by 3-6% this year, down from 4-7% last year.
Highlighted finding: Sticking with the shopping season length, in its survey of more than 1,000 consumers, AlixPartners discovered that only 38% of respondents intended to start their holiday shopping before Halloween, down from 46% last year and 53% the year prior. Separately, planned cuts in spending are expected to hit the home furnishings, jewelry and watches and accessories categories the most, with footwear, toys, and apparel more likely to be spared deep cuts.
- Adobe: ⬆︎ (Online spending). There have been a lot of arrows pointing down (relative to last year), but Adobe is zigging where others are zagging, at least with respect to online spending. Indeed, online spending growth for this year’s holiday season (Nov-Dec) will be up by 4.8% year-over-year, a more robust forecast than last year’s forecast 2.5% rise, according to Adobe’s forecast. Total online spending for the season is predicted to reach $221.8 billion.
Highlighted finding: Cyber Week will account for about one-sixth (16.8% share) of the entire holiday season’s online revenue, with Cyber Monday expected to see the fastest year-over-year growth rate. In a milestone set to be met, shopping on mobile devices is projected to drive more than half (51.2%) of all online spending for the first time, surpassing desktops. Meanwhile, record discounts (of up to 35% off listed prices) and growing usage of Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) will contribute to spending growth.
- NetElixir: ⬆︎ (Online spending). As with Adobe, NetElixir predicts a higher rate of e-commerce sales growth this year than last. The firm’s forecast calls for a 9% hike in online spending during the November and December holiday shopping period, exceeding last year’s forecast of 7% growth. Aggregate e-commerce spending is expected to surpass 20% share of total retail sales.
Highlighted finding: Marketplaces will account for the majority of total online sales this year, at 55-58%.
- Salesforce: ⬇︎ (Online spending). Well, it couldn’t be unanimous: unlike Adobe and NetElixir, Salesforce is predicting slower growth in US e-commerce sales this holiday period. Its prediction is for just a 1% increase in online spending during the November and December holiday shopping period, down from last year’s prediction of 3% growth.