Which Marketing Channels Are Rising and Falling in Importance for DTC Brands?

Most DTC brands are spending the majority of their marketing budgets on digital channels such as social media, search engine marketing, and influencer partnerships, according to a report from Digiday in partnership with Klaviyo.

The Digiday research – based on a survey of 154 brands and agencies in the DTC space – reveals that social media influencers are the top digital channel driving DTC marketing outcomes. Some 71% of respondents placed influencers in their top 3 drivers for this year, and an even greater 74% expect influencers to be among their top 3 drivers next year.

Streaming TV is also a key channel for DTC brands, per the report: 59% placed streaming TV within their top 3 drivers of DTC marketing outcomes for this year, with a similar 58% expecting the same for next year. Interestingly, past research has found that CTV/OTT only accounts for a fraction of DTC brands’ marketing budgets. That research instead found a large portion of budgets going to paid search, which in this latest research is only perceived to be a minor player in driving outcomes.

Looking at shifts from this year to the next, an interesting digital channel that might take a step back is retail media: 40% rank it within their top 3 most effective channels this year, but fewer (34%) feel the same way about it next year. That’s notable in light of the rapid ascent of retail media, though complaints about lack of campaign performance visibility may be to blame.

DTC brands also have lower expectations for owned-and-operated websites next year as compared to this year.

On the flip side, while the survey asked about the top digital channels driving outcomes, linear TV was included as an option, and it appears to be seeing a large resurgence. While just 8% of respondents included linear TV among their top 3 drivers of DTC marketing outcomes for this year, three times as many (24%) expect it to be among their top 3 next year. That puts linear TV ahead of paid search, email, and owned-and-operated websites, among others, in the pecking order for next year’s expected results.

Which Strategies Are Driving Outcomes?

In the same vein, the report looks at the top 3 digital strategies driving positive DTC marketing outcomes this year as well as expectations for those same strategies next year.

On this front, there looks to be a shift in the leading strategies on the way. Whereas mobile optimization is most likely to be cited within the top 3 for this year (by 59%), fewer than half (48%) have the same outlook for next year. Instead, video content gets the nod for next year’s expectations (by 58%, up from 53% for this year), followed by influencer content (54% next year, versus 43% this year).

Along with these shifts are some changes in the top KPIs used to measure outcomes this year and next. Social media engagement drops from the top KPI this year (73% using) to the third-most used next year (60%), with customer lifetime value instead taking the top spot (73% to use next year, up from 71% this year) and conversion rate closely following (71% and 68%, respectively).

The biggest expected rise in use is for customer acquisition cost: 34% expect to this to be a top KPI next year, compared to 14% who see it as a top KPI this year. That growing focus is likely a result of increased customer acquisition costs, with B2C marketers saying it’s getting pricier to acquire and retain customers.

For more, download the report here.