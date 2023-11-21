Where DTC Brands See Opportunities in 2024

DTC brands are allocating most of their marketing budgets to digital channels. So it stands to reason that expanding and improving their digital advertising is a key area of opportunity in the coming year, according to a report [download page] from Digiday in partnership with Klaviyo.

Indeed, when the 154 brands and agencies involved in DTC marketing were asked where will be the areas of greatest opportunity for their DTC brands in 2024, a leading 59% of respondents pointed to digital advertising expansion and improvement.

Not far behind, about half (51%) cite testing/iteration improvement as an area of opportunity for next year. This may be tough to achieve, though: separately, the research indicates that lack of budget/buy-in for testing is the most common challenge to DTC marketing efforts, as cited by two-thirds (68%) of respondents. Other common challenges include achieving accurate measurement across channels (59%) and proving impact/ROI (57%).

Meanwhile, among the other areas of opportunity cited for DTC brands in 2024 are shipping/fulfillment improvement (50%), website/UX improvement (47%), and content creation capacity/quality (47%).

In other highlights of the report related to data and technology:

Two-thirds (67% share) of respondents say that second-party data will play the most significant role in generating positive outcomes for their digital DTC marketing in 2024.

As regards second-party data, 87% say that their DTC marketing team has “somewhat sufficient” access to this data, and an additional 8% say they have “very sufficient” access.

The vast majority (94%) say that the data their DTC marketing team has access to is “somewhat actionable,” with 5% saying it’s “very actionable.”

The primary causes of data-related challenges encountered by DTC marketing teams in the past year are data quality and accuracy (62%) and data fragmentation across platforms (61%).

Social media management and tools (79%) are the most prevalent element of the DTC marketing technology stack, followed by SEO tools (75%).

The most common tools that respondents will add to their tech stacks in 2024 are marketing automation platforms (42%) and e-commerce platforms (41%).

For more, download the report here.