How Are Shoppers Getting to Product Detail Pages?

Nine in 10 shoppers across 7 countries report having made at least one product purchase online in the past year, according to Bazaarvoice’s latest Shopper Experience Index [download page]. And while three-quarters expect a consistent experience regardless of channel, “no shopper journey is the same,” per the report, as consumers navigate a widening array of channels and touchpoints.

When shoppers arrive at a product detail page, they most commonly do so via a search engine, with about half (49%) of respondents saying they often get to product detail pages this way. That’s considerably ahead of the percentage who often arrive at these pages via retailer/brand site search (38%) and retailer/brand mobile app (30%). Close behind this latter owned channel is social media, cited by more than one-quarter (28%) of respondents.

Interestingly, previous research suggests that product detail pages don’t make for great landing pages, potentially as visitors may not see the information that higher-level pages including homepages and product category pages provide about the brand. Furthermore, visitors referred by social media platforms are more likely to bounce than those arriving from search or email.

While those referred from social media may not convert as well as other shoppers, the Bazaarvoice study declares that “one thing is clear: social media impacts the full journey.” That’s in part because almost 6 in 10 respondents say they often discover a product or service through social media, half (50%) often research a product through social channels, and more than 4 in 10 (42%) say social media impacts their purchasing decisions.

There’s a strong age skew to these results, however. Almost three-quarters (73%) of respondents ages 18-24 and 25-34 report having purchased products from social media channels in the past year, but that figure drops to around half (48%) of 45-54-year-olds, about a third (35%) of 55-64-year-olds, and just one-quarter (25%) of respondents ages 65 and older.

These age-related declines are consistent across all measures of social media’s influence in the purchase journey, including the propensity to discover products through social media, to often research a product through social media, and to prefer to shop via social media.

Finally, the analysis reveals that women are more likely than men to use social media in their shopping journey. For example, 62% often discover products through social media, compared to 52% of men, and 52% often research a product through social media, versus 47% of men.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a survey of more than 7,000 consumers ages 18+ across the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, and Spain.