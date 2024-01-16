In-Store Tactics Should Belong in Retail Media Definition, Decision-Makers Say

Onsite tactics are unsurprisingly the most frequently leveraged by retail media ad buyers, although there’s also healthy appetite for offsite tactics such as offsite display and video. It may be worth adding in-store tactics to the list, too, according to research [download page] from Turbyne.

In surveying more than 300 retail media decision-makers at U.S. brands and retailers, Turbyne found strong agreement that in-store tactics should be added to retail media offerings, particularly at brands (8.6 agreement on a 10-point scale).

When asked to cite the tactics that should fall into the definition of retail media, various in-store options dotted the list, including a majority (56%) who feel that in-store digital signage should belong under the definition of retail media.

Beyond that, sizable shares of respondents believe that in-store printed signage (47%), in-store sampling/demo (44%), free standing displays (41%) and in-store end caps (40%) should be included in the definition of retail media.

This will be welcome news to ad buyers, who want retail media networks to open up their inventory. In a recent survey, among the 96% of respondents who agreed that retailers should monetize their inventory through advertising, a plurality (46% share) supported ads across all channels, including in-store.

Finally, about 3 in 4 brands surveyed by Turbyne consider in-store media “effective” or “very effective,” and 7 in 10 said they would increase their investment, by an average of 23%, if in-store tactics were combined with digital.

For more, download the report here.

About the Data: The results are based on a July 2023 survey of more than 300 retail media decision-makers at U.S. retailers (225) and brands (87). All retail respondents were from retailers with at least $1 billion in annual revenues, while 56% of brand respondents worked at brands with annual revenues of at least $500 million.