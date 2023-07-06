3 in 10 Sports Media Users Have Subscribed to Streaming Platforms for Exclusive Sports Content

Two in 3 consumers around the world can be considered “Engaged Sports Fans” in that they follow sports on a regular basis via various media platforms, according to a report [download page] from YouGov. This includes 77% of male respondents and 74% of respondents ages 18-24, per the report’s findings.

The most common way that Engaged Sports Fans follow sports is by watching them live on a TV channel, as cited by around half (51%). Traditional TV viewership has been linked to an affinity for sports, although previous research has found that live sports may not be that critical in preventing pay-TV churn and that even sports fans have been cutting the cord.

In fact, the money that streaming platforms have spent to break into the sports market may have had its intended consequences. Globally, about 1 in 5 (21% of) consumers report subscribing to a streaming platform or service specifically to access exclusive sports content. That figure rises to about 3 in 10 (29% of) Engaged Sports Fans. Among Engaged Sports Fans, almost 4 in 10 (39% of) 25-34-year-olds have subscribed to a streaming platform specifically for this purpose. This behavior is also more common among male (32%) than female (25%) Engaged Sports Fans.

The most common sport that viewers have subscriptions to access exclusive content for is Soccer, at more than double the proportion of the next-closest competitor, Basketball. Rounding out the top 5 are Racing, Tennis and Cricket.

Among sports content subscribers, 7 in 10 say that having the subscription makes them either much more (38%) or somewhat more (32%) likely to watch sports.

In other highlights from the report:

After live TV, the next most common way that Engaged Sports Fans engage with the sports they regularly follow is via social media. Social media is actually the leading method of engagement among those ages 18-24 and 25-34.

Live TV is the preferred method in 12 of the 18 markets surveyed, including the US, while social media is the top method in each of the Asian markets measured.

Within the US, watching live content on video streaming services is the second-most preferred way to engage with sports content, after live TV and ahead of social media.

Sticking with the US, watching live sports on a TV channel is an above-average preference for golf fans, while ice hockey fans tend to enjoy reading sports content in print or online more than other sports fans. Soccer fans are the most apt to prefer watching live content on video streaming services and to engage with social media.

Although Engaged Sports Fans on the whole prefer to watch games in their entirety than to watch clips or highlights of games, the youngest age bracket (18-24) shows a slight preference for clips over entire games.

For more, download the study here.

About the Data: The results are based on a November 2022 survey of more than 19,000 respondents across the following 18 markets: US; Canada; Mexico; Great Britain; France; Germany; Spain; Denmark; Italy; Poland; Sweden; Australia; China; Hong Kong; Indonesia; India; Singapore; and the UAE.